Roman | new noir thriller feature from PCA students

Roman is a gritty and stylish new feature film from third year Plymouth College of Art film students, that is set to be released in December.

The dark noir thriller developed from an experimental flick into a feature-length no budget film during lockdown.

The story is set in Paradise City where Roman Nikolai is looking for his brother Siergiej, who has been kidnapped by a local mafia for a gambling debt. With his brother being used as leverage, Roman is forced into doing some dirty work.

Creative

“We used what was available from the university – camera, and lighting. But we had to be creative and use what was around us,” director Patryk Swiatczak told D&CFilm.

“For example, we used our house to create eight inside locations – eight locations that are totally disconnected for each other in the story.”

As well as directing, Patryk himself stars as Roman with Daniel Gwilliam as his brother Siergiej. Cinematography is by Marek Kawula.

Premiere

The team is in the process of creating a short behind-the-scenes video, with the feature length Roman due to be premiered in December and released free on on Youtube mid December.

