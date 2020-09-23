Plymouth College of Art’s Class of 2020: Filmmakers

We love the buzz at Plymouth College of Art. It’s got ace stuff, or rather ‘extensive range of state-of-the-art production facilities’ (we’ve been shown around!). And it has stonking filmmakers. Flick through our past pages for features, interviews and more on Plymouth College of Art film alumni and students. Here, in no particular order, are the film class of 2020, graduates from the PCA BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts and BA (Hons) Digital Media Production, selected for their ‘creative innovation, bold concepts and fresh approach’.

Ellie Stoten

BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts

Ellie Stoten is a film and television designer specialising in production design and art department assistance. Her passion for film extends beyond being behind the scenes with her design work also including creative direction within media, marketing and interior design.

Having already worked with award winning production designer Ed Turner on his BBC One reboot of Wurzel Gummidge, Ellie has shown initiative and flair working within art departments to create sets and props to an industry standard.

As an artist, Ellie is especially inspired by period specific work with her favourite decade aesthetics being the 1960s and 1970s. She has built both full scale and stop motion sets, exuding an illustrative and whimsical charm. Ellie likes to appeal to the child in all of us, aiming to create excitement in the view – the same excitement she experiences when creating.

www.instagram.com/elliestoten / www.elliestoten.com

Ellie Stoten at work (L), one of Ellie’s science fiction sets (R)

Dannie Andreeva

BA (Hons) Digital Media Production

Dannie Andreeva is a creative producer from Lom, Bulgaria, who has spent her time at Plymouth College of Art developing her skills as a digital media practitioner and production manager.

Working closely with other international students, Dannie has produced some powerful social justice films, with a focus on breaking social stigmas and making room for diversity representation in the media industry. Her work taps into subjects such as LGBTQ+ inclusivity and activism and BAME visibility in the South West region.

Dannie’s most recent work is her documentary ‘Nadia’, which brings to the forefront gender and racial equality. By following a single mother of two who creates an inclusive fitness movement, Dannie also explores social enterprise entrepreneurship.

www.instagram.com/dannie_andreeva_productions / www.facebook.com/dandreevaproductions

Still from Dannie Andreeva’s documentary ‘Nadia’

Tom Cass

BA (Hons) Digital Media Production

Tom Cass is a media artist and filmmaker, working within a number of creative disciplines. Working with mainly moving images, as well as sound and still images, Tom’s work has already been screened as part of the Illuminate Festival in Plymouth.

Tom always asks two questions in his creative practice: What dangerous ideas has society normalised to us? How are we unknowingly perpetuating these threatening axioms? Whether economic, environmental or social ideas, Tom is always trying to get people to re-examine ideas, narratives and axioms that are damaging and help them to move forward.

Tom’s main interests lie in multimedia and digital art with his final major project bringing these together in a mythic world of globalised corporate crime and hidden digital resistance and activism. Working collaboratively, Tom set up ‘Normalcy’, a trash, bad taste video collective, as well as taking on professional work related to ecological activism.

www.instagram.com/thomasjcass / www.instagram.com/boofed_memes / vimeo.com/thomascass

Tom Cass’ work, Hyper Realm (L) and Godhead (R)

Ivana Slavecheva

BA (Hons) Film & Screen Arts

Ivana Slavecheva is a filmmaker from Bulgaria with a passion for anything and everything poetic. She draws inspiration from the beauty and power of nature, as well as the depth and strength of genuine human emotion.

Ivana tries to document the world not as she sees it, but as she feels it, using metaphors, symbolism and minimalism to enhance the impact of each work. Existential and poetic cinema is the genre that enables her creativity, paying great attention to subtext, composition and colour, both in her film work as well as still images. Her greatest aim is to touch her audience and evoke emotion.

ivanaslavcheva.wixsite.com/portfolio / www.instagram.com/iivana.rar / vimeo.com/user59688343

Still from PAIN(t) (2019), Ivana’s contemporary performance piece, exploring different styles and aesthetics, and based on mimicking the self-destructive thought patterns that people with mental health issues can often experience.

top image: Dannie Andreeva, Fashion Film Project

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

