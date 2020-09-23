D&CFilm

English Riviera Film Festival 2020 nominees

The ‘weird, sweating and homoerotic’ short film exploring masculinity on the badminton court Shuttlecock, is making a strong showing in the English Riviera Film Festival 2020. The nominees of the ERFF have been announced, revealing a variety and breadth of filmmaking talent from the South West and beyond.

Along with the familiar and not so familiar names on show is one the North Devon Moving Image Down on the Farm commissions, the documentary, Get Bigger, Get Different or Get Out.

With a host of online as well as in-person (safe) events planned, the English Riviera 2020 Film Festival takes place from November 16 to 21 at various venues.

For more details of what’s on, including screenings, Q&As, panels and more, keep your eyes on the English Riviera Film Festival 2020 site and socials: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In the meantime, here’s a list of the nominees!

ERFF Award

Shuttlecock
16 Days
Keep Breathing
Get Bigger, Get Different or Get Out.

Best Film

To Sea Or Not To Sea
Bulldog
Bless Me, Father
Shuttlecock

Best Director

Kieran Springfellow (Bulldog)
Boubkar Benzabat (Bless Me, Father)
Tommy Gillard (Shuttlecock)
Ben Richey and Tony Vescio (500+ A Ride Of A Lifetime)
James Cox (Get Bigger, Get Different or Get Out)

Best Documentary

500+ A Ride Of A Lifetime
Reclaiming the Negative
Get Bigger, Get Different or Get Out

Best Animated Film

Grit
Grief
Eva Kor – The Healing Power of Forgiveness
The Dogs I’ve Met Through My Life

Best Cinematography

The Day You Long For
Ouzo and Blackcurrant
Bulldog
Avernus
500+ A Ride Of A Lifetime
Shuttlecock

Festival Judges Selection

Choker
Counsellors

