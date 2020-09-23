English Riviera Film Festival 2020 nominees

The ‘weird, sweating and homoerotic’ short film exploring masculinity on the badminton court Shuttlecock, is making a strong showing in the English Riviera Film Festival 2020. The nominees of the ERFF have been announced, revealing a variety and breadth of filmmaking talent from the South West and beyond.
Along with the familiar and not so familiar names on show is one the North Devon Moving Image Down on the Farm commissions, the documentary, Get Bigger, Get Different or Get Out.
With a host of online as well as in-person (safe) events planned, the English Riviera 2020 Film Festival takes place from November 16 to 21 at various venues.
For more details of what’s on, including screenings, Q&As, panels and more, keep your eyes on the English Riviera Film Festival 2020 site and socials: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
In the meantime, here’s a list of the nominees!
ERFF Award
Shuttlecock
16 Days
Keep Breathing
Get Bigger, Get Different or Get Out.
Best Film
To Sea Or Not To Sea
Bulldog
Bless Me, Father
Shuttlecock
Best Director
Kieran Springfellow (Bulldog)
Boubkar Benzabat (Bless Me, Father)
Tommy Gillard (Shuttlecock)
Ben Richey and Tony Vescio (500+ A Ride Of A Lifetime)
James Cox (Get Bigger, Get Different or Get Out)
Best Documentary
500+ A Ride Of A Lifetime
Reclaiming the Negative
Get Bigger, Get Different or Get Out
Best Animated Film
Grit
Grief
Eva Kor – The Healing Power of Forgiveness
The Dogs I’ve Met Through My Life
Best Cinematography
The Day You Long For
Ouzo and Blackcurrant
Bulldog
Avernus
500+ A Ride Of A Lifetime
Shuttlecock
Festival Judges Selection
Choker
Counsellors
Leave a Reply