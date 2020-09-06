D&CFilm

Longwave / searching for the ghostly echoes of humanity

Bees pinned to flowers, decaying still lives and a radio plucked from the branch of a tree, Longwave is a contemplative film set in what feels like a 1950s post-apocalypse world.

Cain Popovski-Smith provides a film which gives us a decaying world where a lone man wanders through a strange landscape looking for the ghostly echoes of humanity.

Andrew Nile, producer and co-founder of Split Focus Films, which produced the short Longwave, got in touch with info about the Falmouth Uni flick.

And the film goes to show that even though the group focus on music and events film, they have a subtlety of touch that hints at nuanced depth.

Filmed at Goonhilly, Cornwall, Longwave is a haunting film and inspires not a little pondering and rewatching.

