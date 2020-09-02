The Quarantine Couple / visual style from Connor Raithby

Filmmaker Connor Raithby got in touch with his short The Quarantine Couple, a comedy about a couple coping with being together during their enforced home lockdown.

The action revolves around food and drink mostly: breakfast, biscuits and wine, but it’s the angles, pacing and use of music that elevates this what could be a humdrum tale into an entertaining yarn.

Connor told us about his passion in film during his study for a level 3 Diploma in Film and Television.

“After 5 years of filming and I have gotten better and better as the years go on,” said Connor, who has become more experienced in camera work and editing.

“My confidence in acting has improved,” he said. “This film is one of the best pieces of cinema I have made,” he said.

With a range of skills including: writer, producer, director, actor, editor, media makeup artist and camera man, and takes his inspiration from a visually stylish big-hitter.

“My inspiration is Wes Anderson for this film I made. Both narrative and colour. I studied his films and approach to movies. His symmetry.”

The quirks of camera angles, soundtrack and manners in Quarantine Couple all reflect a certain Anderson style, which Connor adapts to his own.

“I am at the point in my life and career, where I am getting my name out there, getting in touch with people and finding that big break. I’m putting together portfolios of my work over the years to show people. I have such a passion for films and how they are made. I am loving my education at the moment, and I’m so excited for what’s to come!”

See more of Connor’s films on his Youtube channel Raithby Incorporated Productions

