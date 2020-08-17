Winners! The South West Filmathon Thing

After 3 months, 112 films and 22 finalists, the winners have been announced!
Congratulations to all of them, the other finalists and indeed all the filmmakers whose work was featured. It goes to show what a wealth of filmmaking talent we have here in the South West!
A total of 5905 votes were cast!!
A very special thanks to all of our judges who’ve taken the time to watch the films and everyone who has followed, shared, voted on and engaged with the event.
THE FILMATHON WILL RETURN…
OVERALL WINNER
1st Place – Escape
2nd Place – Flies
(see below)
3rd Place – Rhapsody in Blood
4th Place – Intelligent Life
5th Place – Anvew ‘Quiescent’
AUDIENCE CHOICE
1st Place – Flies
2nd Place – Anvew ‘Quiescent’
3rd Place – Detax – Day Ones
4th Place – The Kidnapper
5th Place – Escape
JUDGE’S CHOICE
1st Place – Intelligent Life
2nd Place – Chasing The Sublime
3rd Place – Mary of Exeter
Password: HeroPigeon2020
4th Place – We do not fear the dark/ Rhapsody in Blood
5th Place – Choker/Escape
The judge’s choice award was VERY close, with these films all being within one point of each other during the initial judging stage. Lee Morgan (D&C Film), Dom Lee (Director/Filmathon founder), Karen Turner (Writer/Director) and Camilla Joyce (Actress) (re)watched the films to decide the final placings.
If you have any feedback about the South West Filmathon Thing (apart from voting – we’re having our own inquiry), please drop us a line. DM us on Twitter, Message us on Facebook or email us at info@devon-cornwall-film.co.uk
