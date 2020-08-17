Winners! The South West Filmathon Thing

After 3 months, 112 films and 22 finalists, the winners have been announced!

Congratulations to all of them, the other finalists and indeed all the filmmakers whose work was featured. It goes to show what a wealth of filmmaking talent we have here in the South West!

A total of 5905 votes were cast!!

A very special thanks to all of our judges who’ve taken the time to watch the films and everyone who has followed, shared, voted on and engaged with the event.

THE FILMATHON WILL RETURN…

OVERALL WINNER

1st Place – Escape

2nd Place – Flies

3rd Place – Rhapsody in Blood

4th Place – Intelligent Life

5th Place – Anvew ‘Quiescent’

AUDIENCE CHOICE

1st Place – Flies

2nd Place – Anvew ‘Quiescent’

3rd Place – Detax – Day Ones

4th Place – The Kidnapper

5th Place – Escape

JUDGE’S CHOICE

1st Place – Intelligent Life

2nd Place – Chasing The Sublime

3rd Place – Mary of Exeter

Password: HeroPigeon2020

4th Place – We do not fear the dark/ Rhapsody in Blood

5th Place – Choker/Escape



The judge’s choice award was VERY close, with these films all being within one point of each other during the initial judging stage. Lee Morgan (D&C Film), Dom Lee (Director/Filmathon founder), Karen Turner (Writer/Director) and Camilla Joyce (Actress) (re)watched the films to decide the final placings.

If you have any feedback about the South West Filmathon Thing (apart from voting – we’re having our own inquiry), please drop us a line. DM us on Twitter, Message us on Facebook or email us at info@devon-cornwall-film.co.uk

