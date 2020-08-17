South West Filmathon Thing: Final details!

After 3 months, 112 films and 22 finalists, the time has finally come to announce the winners of the first South West Filmathon!



The Filmathon Winners will be announced TODAY at 7pm via a Youtube stream that will last approx 15 minutes.

The awards on offer are:



Audience Choice

Judge’s Choice

Overall Winner



Take a look at the prizes on offer…

Following on from this at 7.30pm we have our ‘Shooters in the (Online) Pub’ meet. Join and connect with other filmmakers from around the region and discuss the final.

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/77368248207?pwd=ZjF3UnN5Qmt2NWVVQmxSSXRiSHU2dz09

Meeting ID: 773 6824 8207

Passcode: ryDdw0

