3 ways to diversify your screen-time entertainment

If you’re a big film fan, you’ll relish the enjoyment of winding down at home in front of the TV to enjoy the newest releases on DVD, Blu-ray or streaming websites. But the screen, whether it’s the television, your laptop or even your mobile phone or tablet, can offer so much more entertainment. Here are three tips for on-screen entertainment when you want to take a break from the movies.

1. All the world’s a stage

One of the main differences between watching a film and watching a production at the theater was that you’d need to venture out to the venue. But that changed during lockdown. Some of the world’s most renowned companies have been streaming recorded versions of their shows online. The National Theatre have been broadcasting some of their most-loved shows, including James Corden’s performance in One Man, Two Guvnors, for a limited time for free on YouTube. Even one of the world’s most popular shows, Hamilton, is now available to watch on Disney’s new streaming service.

2. Get your game on

Since the start of the pandemic, sales of games consoles and games have rocketed. One of the biggest viral hits of the year so far is Animal Crossing. The original game debuted on Nintendo DS nearly two decades ago in Japan and had a very small, cult following of fans. The newest sequel has proven to be one of Nintendo’s most popular releases of the last decade, selling over 22 million copies since it was released in March.

You don’t have to have any specialist equipment to enjoy gaming. You can access a wide range of games on your laptop, smartphone or tablet device. Whilst bingo halls have been closed, many people have been playing the much-loved game online. Although it might seem that one bingo game much the same as any other, things like prize money and the look and feel of the games can differ a lot. Websites like bingositesreviewer.com can help you compare all of these features and find the right game.

3. Appearing in a living room near you

Another activity that a lot of people have been missing is attending live music events. Hundreds of gigs, concerts and festivals have been cancelled. Even Glastonbury had to cancel their special 50th anniversary event. The BBC did manage to put on a virtual version of the extravaganza, broadcasting some of the best acts over the years over the long weekend in June.

Some artists have even started creating their own virtual concerts to stream online. Dermot Kennedy recently performed a show filmed at the National History Museum in London. With the help of Normal People star Paul Mescal, he was able to create a show that combined live music and acting and felt more like a piece of art than a rock concert. The gig was streamed live to fans at the end of July, but many performances are now available on YouTube. Search for your favourite musicians on video-streaming platforms and check out their recent offerings.

top image: Photo by Ajeet Mestry on Unsplash

