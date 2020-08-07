South West Filmathon Thing: FINALS – week 2

After 10 weeks and 112 films, We’ve made it to the Final!

Congratulations to the 22 films and filmmakers who have made it through – please have a watch of all the films and vote for your favourite! For those you love, why not reach out and connect with the cast/crew involved – it could lead to a future collaboration!

Here’s the remaining 11 films. Voting for this week closes at 11:59pm on Thursday 13 August.

It doesn’t matter which week films are shared out on, the audience choice winner will be the highest voted film over the two weeks.

All films are eligible for the audience choice award and the overall winner award. Films with an * by their name are also in the running for the Judges Choice award.

AWARDS

Overall Winner (Decided by a combination of judges scores and audience votes)

Judges Choice

Audience Choice

Have a look at the prizes we’ve put together for the winners…



THE WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY 17 AUGUST!

FINALISTS – WEEK 1

Wear are You? (8mins) Dir. Ethan Menear

Ian, a young man working in a thrift shop, stumbles upon a box on the doorstep of the shop he works at which contains a mysterious vintage jacket inside.

Ethan Menear

Ethan Menear is a 17-year-old student filmmaker based in Cornwall who aspires to write and direct feature films.

He was born in Germany and grew up in several countries as his dad served in the British Army, and since a young age he has always had an extremely strong interest in all aspects of filmmaking.

He currently studies Creative Media Production at Cornwall College in St Austell and has directed various student projects in the past including a short thriller with the BFI Film Academy in Plymouth between late 2019 and early 2020.

*West Ilkerton Farm (5mins) Dir. Florence Browne

This film follows the Eveleigh family’s decision to produce and sell their own meat using their local abattoir, and selling meat boxes online. It explores the importance of local, small-scale farming for the animals’ welfare and the difficulty faced by farmers of caring for livestock raised for meat.

Florence Browne

Florence has a background in music and ethnographic film, and works in Cornwall as a freelance documentary filmmaker and sound designer. She grew up in Wales and has a keen interest in minority languages and rural stories. Florence is a BBC New Creative 2019, recently completing an immersive audio piece on young people’s relationship with Cornish, Agan Geryow Yw Kana Hwath/Our Words Sing Still (https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p08dwg1z) and is currently working on a film portrait of Cornwall’s Syrian refugee families.

*Intelligent Life (11mins) Dir. Paddy Earle

In a Somerset town filled with sceptics, two siblings set out to prove the existence of extra-terrestrial life.

Paddy Earle

Having grown up on a steady diet of Spielberg movies, I have always loved movies that tell stories of grand scope and scale but from a personal and deeply character focused standpoint. I developed a real love for Writing and Directing at a young age and have strived with the films i’ve made to try and accomplish a high level of escapist ambition in a short and micro budgeted space of time. I’ve been proud to have my award-winning shorts and screenplays exhibited around the UK, including Pinewood Studios, and even across the pond in Los Angeles.

Mausoleum (5mins) Dir. Jamie Milligan

A woman at her wit’s end. When she sits down to dinner with her husband, she realises that time is running out to resolve her mistakes and regain control of her life.

Jamie Milligan

Jamie is a writer and director living in Dorset. After graduating from the Arts University Bournemouth Jamie has been working on short films and music videos. His short film Mausoleum has played all over the world and earlier this year Jamie made the finals of The Pitch competition for his animated script ‘Belly of the Whale’.

*Night Light (3mins) Dir. Arthur Cauty

An exercise in light painting and parallax displacement to create the illusion of 3D (or 2.5D) and motion in a series of still photographs captured after nightfall.

Arthur Cauty

Arthur Cauty is a multi award-winning filmmaker, director & cinematographer, an avid traveller, pro-wrestling enthusiast and musician.

Cauty’s work has been featured in Vimeo Staff Picks, Film Shortage, The Huffington Post, BBC, The Guardian & The Metro, included in the ‘Top 10 Films to Watch’ at the Academy Award Qualifying Cleveland International Film Festival, screened theatrically from Hollywood to Adelaide, from Encounters Film Festival to Berlin’s British Shorts, and broadcast internationally. His acclaimed feature documentary A Royal Hangover starring Russell Brand is signed to Journeyman Pictures and available on Amazon Prime.

*Escape (14mins) Dir. Alex Falconer

The last day of an abusive relationship and a mother’s struggle to free her children from it.

Alex Falconer

Alex is an award winning writer/director based in Falmouth, Cornwall. Proudly working class, with roots in Glasgow & Durham, Alex focusses on subjects of his own upbringing, as well has the working class experience. Alex is influenced by Ken Loach’s unwavering commitment to telling stories of the oppressed and has more recently taken inspiration from the aesthetic approach of Boots Riley’s Sorry to Bother You.

Alex is currently seeking a producer and funding for his new comedy short Clapocalypse & is also co-writing another short drama entitled Atomise.

The Signalman (8mins) Dir. Sema Basharan

The only violin maker in Cornwall in the early twentieth century, and winner of numerous awards for his craftsmanship, Albert Coad is remembered by only a few – those who knew him personally, and those who treasure and play his beautiful instruments.

Sema Basharan

Sema Basharan is a freelance filmmaker and editor, with a particular interest in history documentary. Her creative practice is focused on family history, local heritage and non-violent activism. Her first short documentary, The Signalman, was produced while studying an MA in Film & Television at Falmouth University, and was broadcast on BBC South West’s Inside Out in February 2020. When she’s not making films, Sema loves road cycling around her native Yorkshire.

*Mary of Exeter (8mins) Dir. George Barron

‘Mary of Exeter’ has been created by young people in collaboration with Double Elephant Print Workshop, a leading arts organisation in Exeter, Devon. It celebrates the largely forgotten tale of Mary, a brave bird who flew for the National Pigeon Service and was housed in the pigeon loft of bootmaker Cecil Brewer on West Street in Exeter.

Password: HeroPigeon2020

Young people, volunteers and Double Elephant Print Workshop

Flies (14mins) Dir. Jason Housecroft

In the faded beauty of the house of his ancestors, a man waits for the return of the love of his life. Dark fantasies and crushing reality weave a dangerous journey as a struggle unfolds for his mind and ultimately his life. “Flies don’t come back so who cares about flies?”

Phil John, Tim McGill and Jason Housecroft

Founded by Phil John, Tim McGill, and Jason Housecroft, Baobab Theatre is an award-winning independent theatre and film production company. Their work is ensemble-based and draws from traditions of live performance. Their film and theatre work is varied with each medium influencing the other. Baobab has produced a range of theatre, short films, documentaries, and film projects. They are currently developing a radio play and are in the final months of shooting their first feature-length film ‘Last Orders’; drawing on absurdism and the grand tradition of tragedy, the story deals with characters in search of answers set against a backdrop of global catastrophe.

*Rocketshed (3mins) Dir. Dom Lee

Eight-year-old Jack and his Dad sit in their ‘Rocketshed’, a garden shed they’ve converted into a rocketship. The countdown timer ticks down. Two minutes. Not long to go now.

Dom Lee

I’m an Award-winning Filmmaker & Editor based in Devon. I love collaborating with South West filmmakers so please do get in touch via my website if you’d like to chat! www.domlee.co.uk I’m also a BFI NETWORK x BAFTA Crew 2019/20 participant and a co-founder of Lightning Oak Productions.

Anvew ‘Quiescent’ (3mins) Dir. Aaron Massie

‘Anvew’ or ‘Quiescent’ is a short poetry film in the Cornish Language by Aaron Massie. It’s a film about a period of reflection before a big change, a longing for somewhere/something. A visual love letter to the beautiful county of Cornwall.

Aaron Massie

Aaron Massie is from Falmouth, Cornwall. Being surrounded by the great art culture of Cornwall he went on to study a Masters Degree in Film & Television at Falmouth University. He has developed his skills in directing, camera operating and editing throughout education, as well as being self taught. He is best known for writing and directing short films such as Buried Men, Pain & Paranoia, Esther as well as Anvew/Quiescent. He has also recently started work on writing his next short film.

