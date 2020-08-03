How to Film on a Pandemic Budget

Whether it’s a holiday the other side of the world or a startup idea, it’s fair to say the current pandemic has paused many plans and dreams. However, it doesn’t have to be a permanent roadblock. With a strategic plan and dash of creativity, you can get around the situation.

This is the case when it comes to filming. Yes, there might be restrictions on where you can film. Yes, social distancing rules can make things awkward. Plus, it has likely taken a massive chunk out of your budget.

Yet as this guide shows, you can still craft run a high-quality video production company while on a pandemic budget.

Start with a plan

If you’ve ever produced a film before, you’ll be well aware there are many different moving parts to consider. To ensure you stay within budget and don’t spend all your money on the first day, you will have to put together a fleshed-out plan.

Thankfully No Film School has you covered. They have produced a comprehensive film budget template to follow. Best of all, it’s freely available for anyone to use – perfect for tightened purse strings.

Rent instead of buying

It goes without saying, but professional cameras are expensive. The same also goes for other equipment such as lighting and audio. This is where renting comes in particularly handy. Instead of dropping all of your budget – and more – onto filming equipment, you can simply hire them for a few days at a massively reduced cost.

When doing this, it’s important you select a reputable renting company. Two of the best, The Kit Room and Cameraworks, are based in London.

Be prepared for emergencies

Even the best-laid plans can go askew. With so many different aspects involved, something will inevitably go wrong. You might have to splash out additional money on the likes of travel, food, or even additional equipment.

This is bad news for your ultra-tight pandemic budget.

If you are hit with unexpected expenses, there is a solution: a short term loan. This can always be sat on the back burner, ready to use if your expenses mount up beyond your means.

Go thrifting

Rather than spending money on new clothes and accessories, it makes sense to visit local charity shops to see what they have in stock. While this can be something of a lucky dip, chances are you’ll find some interesting clothing designs and props to use for your film – all at a massively reduced cost, of course.

Avoid moving around

For any small production company, film locations are among the biggest budget killers. Not only do you have to worry about the possibility of paying to rent a venue, but travel reimbursements also have to be factored into the equation.

This is why it makes sense to limit your locations. If you can stick to a single area for shooting, preferably one that is outside without any fee attached, that’s an ideal solution. It saves on both time and money.

