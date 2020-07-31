South West Filmathon Thing Prizes!

We’ve tried to offer prizes which will hopefully prove useful as you move onto developing your next short films. There’s lots of experienced and knowledgeable folk to learn from alongside promotional & possible screening opportunities! Many thanks to all those who have offered the following prizes…

RAINDANCE – All Winners

All winners will receive one year’s FREE Platinum Membership to Raindance (Value £100). Benefits of this include discounts on Raindance courses, festival submissions, tickets and more! Full details HERE.

https://www.raindance.org/membership/

They’ve also thrown in a place on their next Saturday Film School on September 5th (Value £135). This is held via Zoom. Full details HERE: https://www.raindance.org/courses/saturday-film-school/

‘Saturday Film School has launched the careers of hundreds of British independent filmmakers. The techniques and tools described in this information-packed day are the ones used by filmmakers like Edgar Wright and Christopher Nolan. It has been taken by over 15,000 filmmakers and screenwriters worldwide.’

DOM LENOIR – Overall Winner

Dom is an experienced Director and has offered to have a 30minute chat with the winner and offer script notes on an upcoming short film project if required. His feature film ‘Winter Ridge’ starring Hannah Waddingham and Alan Ford was filmed in North Devon won 16 Awards and had a UK Cinema release. A great person to chat to about making the jump from Shorts to Feature films!

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5078435/

ENGLISH RIVIERA FILM FESTIVAL – All Winners

Festival Director John Tomkins has offered to screen the three winning films at the next edition of the English Riviera Film Festival in Torbay. This is currently slated to be in October but might change due to obvious reasons

http://erfilmfest.co.uk/

SOMERSET FILM – Overall Winner

Somerset Film will provide you with a voucher for £200 for free equipment hire from them. Valid for 12months.

https://www.somersetfilm.com/

KAREN TURNER – All Winners

A script analysis of your latest short film idea (up to 20 pages) by multi-award winning local Writer/Director, Karen Turner. Karen was awarded Best Film (over 16) at the Film the House Awards in Parliament last year as well as scooping both Best Film and Best Director Awards at the 48 Independent Short Film Festival in Los Angeles. Her short film, The Silent, also won Festival Favourite Film at Swindon Film Festival. A full one page analysis will be provided for each of the three winners. Good luck!

www.lightningoak.co.uk

ROBIN WHENARY – All Winners

Robin is an experienced Cinematographer and graduate of the National Film & Television School. He’s offered to go through your script for an upcoming film, discuss it and offer any advice/ideas where he can. He’s also happy to answer any more broad questions about cinematography, based on his own experience.

http://www.robinwhenary.com/showreel.html

JIM ELTON – All Winners

Jim is an experienced Photographer and has offered to shoot headshots, stills or behind-the-scenes footage for your upcoming film production. This would be limited to productions in Devon & Cornwall and for one day only.

https://www.instagram.com/winglessjim/?hl=en

DOM LEE – All Winners

Filmathon co-founder and Editor Dom will take a look at any of your upcoming short film projects and offer feedback on the editing.

www.domlee.co.uk

DOMINIC DEANE – All Winners

Dominic is a lecturer at Plymouth College of Art and has offered to feedback on any sound design, mix or score work for your next short film project.

https://www.plymouthart.ac.uk/studying/staff-profiles/dominic-deane

CORNWALL FILM FESTIVAL – All winners

Cornwall Film Festival have said the winners can have a fee waiver to enter this year’s Festival. Your film must have been completed after July 2019 to be eligible though.

http://cornwallfilmfestival.com/

D&CFILM – All Winners

Have an article about yourself and/or your film right here on the D&CFilm website!

CRITICAL POPCORN – All Winners

Dan Bullock has offered to write a review of your film and feature it on his Critical Popcorn website.

https://criticalpopcorn.com/

*It’s down to each prize giver to honour what they are pledging. D&CFilm and SW Film Mail cannot be held responsible if these are not fulfilled.*

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

