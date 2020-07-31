South West Filmathon Thing: FINALS – week 1

After 10 weeks and 112 films, We’ve made it to the Final!



Congratulations to the 22 films and filmmakers who have made it through – please have a watch of all the films and vote for your favourite! For those you love, why not reach out and connect with the cast/crew involved – it could lead to a future collaboration!

Here’s the first 11 films, the other 11 will be shared out next Friday. Voting for this week closes at 11:59pm on Thursday 6 August.

It doesn’t matter which week films are shared out on, the audience choice winner will be the highest voted film over the two weeks.

All films are eligible for the audience choice award and the overall winner award. Films with an * by their name are also in the running for the Judges Choice award.



AWARDS

Overall Winner (Decided by a combination of judges scores and audience votes)

Judges Choice

Audience Choice

Have a look at the prizes we’ve put together for the winners…



THE WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY 17 AUGUST!

FINALISTS – WEEK 1

We do not fear the Dark (3mins) Dir. Danny Cooke

Heat, sweat, danger and ritual. A glimpse into an ancient Devon tradition. The origins of this amazing event, which happens every year on 5th November, are lost in the mists of time.

Danny Cooke

I work as a multi-award winning freelance filmmaker, director, editor and cinematographer based in the South West of UK. I’m available to work from Bristol, London or Worldwide on Commercial, Corporate or TV video projects.Often I see images and have ideas that I would like to share with others. This is how my films come about. I enjoy experimenting so my work covers a wide range of subjects, styles and techniques: documentaries, shorts, promotional, music videos, experimental and more!

The Kidnapper (11mins) Dir. Joe Lander

After George the policeman comes home to father his only child, she is curious as to how his day went. The only problem lies when George describes a Kidnapping case to her, only to discover she knows the boy.

Joe Lander

BlueSub Media’s a miniature, non profit production group based in Cornwall and consisting of Cornish media students. Working mainly from Truro College, BlueSub continued to make films during lockdown, producing short ten minute films from home with the best of their abilities. “The Kidnapper” was one of the earliest of these films, gaining popularity after its crime show similarity. BlueSub sadly lost the ability to make their dream film in the summer, due to the pandemic. “Murder Anonymous”, a crime thriller set in Helston, Cornwall, has since been rescheduled for Autumn shooting instead. “The Kidnapper” helped to prep for this.

* Rhapsody in Blood (3mins) Dir. Tommy Gillard

A straight 8 film. One super 8 cartridge. No editing.

Tommy Gillard

Founded by producer Simeon Costello and writer/director Tommy Gillard, Spinning Path focuses on producing distinctive, director-led short films. Mixing Simeon’s background in film exhibition with Tommy’s in advertising and design, Spinning Path has won multiple awards for Tommy’s films and worked with other up and coming directors on shorts and music videos. They currently have 2019’s Shuttlecock in the festival circuit along with a slate of several projects in development and production.

Strongman (11mins) Dir. Ian Bedwell (Prod. Matt Hickmott)

In the heart of Bristol an abandoned building has been transformed into a gym for the south west’s strongest men.

Matt Hickmott

My name is Matt Hickmott, I’m a 3rd year filmmaking student at UWE Bristol and produced ‘Strongman’ as apart of one of my second year projects last year. As a filmmaker, I have a strong interest in creating fiction and non-fiction films that can give a platform to underrepresented communities both within Bristol and the rest of the UK.

* Choker (4mins) Dir. Orson Cornick

As a girl drops down from the sky on to a crowded beach, a mysterious man drives at breakneck speed towards her.

Password: timeyourtake2020

Orson Cornick

Orson Cornick grew up in Surrey, England where his parents ran a hospital for sick and injured wildlife. He has always had a love for film and has created numerous little films over the years. In 2014 he created a little silent film with his daughter called ‘She Sells Seashells’ about a mysterious young girl who sold seashells. After the film gained some local attention he went on to make the acclaimed ‘Take Your Time’ and then ‘Pillow’. His new film ‘CHOKER’ will start a journey into the creation of environmentally conscious narrative shorts of which this will be the first. The next project ‘To Whom It May Concern’ is already in pre-production.

Timor (4mins) Created by Joe Horner, Levi James & Innes Letch

‘Timor’ concentrates on the way human fears are learnt within society and our reactions towards them. Taking the vague shape of a lab experiment, the audience is put in the seat as the subject of the film.

Joe Horner, Levi James & Innes Letch

A visionary triplet currently studying filmmaking at UWE. Joe Horner is an artist-filmmaker with special inpterest in the physical forms of filmmaking, employing a DIY attitude to his work while also producing music and graphics to accompany. Levi James is a Bristol-based filmmaker with a background in music visuals and modern short form. Adopting a clean aesthetic with a reliance on strong symbolism he has a raw style to his work. Innes Letch explores themes surrounding landscape, nature and social injustice. Merging her experimental approach and creative direction, she invites the audience to look through her eyes into a unique world.

* Two Feet Tall (7mins) Dir. Andy Robinson

Two Feet Tall is a modern-day fairytale – at ground level. We follow the life of a downtrodden office worker – entirely from the perspective of her feet – and discover that sometimes confidence is a little lift in the sole

Andy Robinson

Andy is an Exeter-based Writer/Director. After graduating from the University of Plymouth, Andy’s storytelling developed from Photography to the moving image – assisting on productions, & making his own micro-budget feature, ‘The Forewarning’. Recently, Andy has focussed on short films: ‘Seasons of War’ – A Doctor Who-inspired film to promote a charity and ‘Neil’ – awarded ‘Best South West Film’ at Plymouth Film Festival.Andy is particularly interested in science fiction/fact-based stories – especially ones with a strong emotional thread. He is currently writing a semi-autobiographical feature script which explores his space-obsessed childhood (he’s still obsessed!).

A Time And A Place (7mins) Dir. Samuel J Sellers

A period comedy-drama set in late 1930s England. A classic English tale of madness and eccentricity in an aristocratic family.

Samuel J Sellers

I’m from Totnes, Devon and I’m 19. My interest in film making started with visual effects around 8 years ago. This developed into writing, shooting and directing. I still have yet to decide which of these I want to progress. I studied film at college which gave me the opportunity to experiment with a number of films, including this one for my final project. It won the college award for best film. I have worked on various Indie projects in London as well as a short spell on BBC’s Giri/Haji. I also volunteer and help on National Film & Television School projects in London and hope one day to study there.

* Void Dir. Dean Puckett

Dean Puckett

Dean Puckett is a Writer & Director of Films, a Taker of Photos and a Support Worker in Mental Health, based in the South West. After a decade of working in documentaries, Dean moved into fiction with the help of Creative England and the BFI, creating three short horror films that have gained worldwide recognition. The Sermon, Satan’s Bite & Circles. Dean is currently developing his first feature film Magpie and a slate of other projects.

Detax – Day ones (produced by James tsoi) Dir. Jack Manghan

Homegrown HipHop from the South West. A vibrant underground scene which Devon and Cornwall aren’t commonly known for as usually we connect the genre to an urban setting. In DAY ONES, Detax’s verses about life growing up in rural Cornwall, its music culture and the people in his journey. All filmed in the South West.

Jack Manghan

I’m a videographer and visual designer (Owner of MANGO MEDIA Visuals/ MMV). “In a world where everything is moving so fast, I want everything I create to be constantly applicable and constantly dedicated to the person I’m working with…”

* Chasing the Sublime (6mins) Dir. Amanda Bluglass

Follow the originators of The Outdoor Swimming Society, ‘swim twins’ Kate Rew and Kari Furre, in this hauntingly beautiful glimpse at the physicality of UK cold water swimming, as two friends set out to chase the sublime.

Amanda Bluglass

Amanda Bluglass is a Devon-based freelance Director/Producer. She specialises in highly authentic and strongly visual brand films. Her experience covers short docs, TV commercials, social media, stop motion, corporate promos & marketing, music videos and experimental installations. Her work has featured on the BBC, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Channel 4, Huffington Post and The Atlantic. Clients have included NASA, London Olympics, Samsung, Etsy, National Trust and Photobox.

