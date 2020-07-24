SW Filmathon Thing: bonus! Finalists and wildcards

Here’s all the info you need to know about how the Filmathon Final will work! But first the Judges and Audience choice winners from our Animation/Experimental/Other selection from last week. Thanks to everyone who watched the films and voted – over 150 votes were cast!

JUDGES’ WINNER

Four judges watched each film and gave it a score out of ten. These scores were then combined and the overall winner decided…

1. Night Light

2. Living Canvas

3. =Luna/Sweet Tooth (tie)

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER

1. Anvew ‘Quiescent’

2. Night Light

3. Pretty Clarissa

This means that NIGHT LIGHT and Anvew ‘Quiescent‘ will be progressing to our final vote off to crown the best South West made film! Congratulations to Directors Arthur Cauty and Aaron Massie.

THE FINAL (How it all works…)

Over the past 10 weeks judges and audiences have scored and voted for their favourite films. Starting with 112 films, this has now been narrowed down to 21 Finalists.

We say 21 films…we’ve decided to include one WILD CARD PICK which will also make it through to the final. This will be a film which was popular with both judges and audiences during previous weeks but has just missed out on making it through. We’ve narrowed this down to six to choose from but be sure to vote below for the one you want to see make it into the final!

These 22 films will now be shared out again in TWO SETS. Each set will have 11 films – the first set will be shared on July 31st and the second set on August 7th. It doesn’t matter which set each film is part of.

Just as with the earlier stages, each set will be available to vote on for one week (until Thursday evening).

THE WINNERS WILL BE ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY AUGUST 17TH!!

THE AWARDS…

JUDGES’ CHOICE The winner of this will be the highest scored film by our judges across all weeks. Therefore the finalists are…

Two Feet Tall

Rhapsody in Blood

West Ilkerton Farm

Mary of Exeter

Choker

Escape

Intelligent Life

Chasing The Sublime

Void

Rocketshed

Night Light



AUDIENCE CHOICE AWARD

A simple one-off vote! The winner is the film with the most votes over the two sets/weeks. Votes from previous weeks WILL NOT be counted.



Alongside those listed above in the Judges Choice section, the other films elligable for this award are…



Mausoleum

Wear are you?

Strongman

Timor

The Kidnapper

A Time And A Place

We do not fear the Dark

Detax – Day ones

Flies

Anvew ‘Quiescent’



OVERALL WINNER AWARDThis will be decided by a 50/50 split between the judges scores and the audience choice vote. The theory being this will result in a film winning which is popular with both Judges and Audiences alike!

The film will also be screened at the next edition of the English Riviera Film Festival.

THANK YOU!

Thank you for following the Filmathon over the past 10 weeks! It’s been great seeing the number of people who are engaging with it and hearing all the positive comments about people making new connections. Please do keep reaching out to the filmmakers, crew and actors involved with each film – it might well lead to a fruitful collaboration in the future!

WILDCARDS!

Counsellors (3mins)

Four Counsellors try and help a man in love….

The Signalman (8mins)

The only violin maker in Cornwall in the early twentieth century, and winner of numerous awards for his craftsmanship, Albert Coad is remembered by only a few – those who knew him personally, and those who treasure and play his beautiful instruments.

This Is Phonic (9mins)

A short film about Phonic FM, a community radio station in Exeter, UK.

Silver Birch

The Last Video Store (8mins)

20th Century Flicks is the oldest video rental store in the World. It’s small, close-knit crew has unwittingly become custodians of the largest collection of DVDs and VHS tapes in the UK, and faces a constant struggle to adapt and survive in the age of streaming and downloading.

Sound of The Sirens – Awakening

Audience choice vote

Vote for your favourite Counsellors

The Signalman

This Is Phonic

Silver Birch

The Last Video Store

The votes closes at 11.59pm on July 30

The votes closes at 11.59pm on July 30

If our voting system is being over zealous and not allowing to pick your choice, please drop us a line with your selection.

