Rising Tides film fest / professional platform for student films

Rising Tides is a new online film festival for student films from in and around Dorset. We caught up with founder and organiser Anne-Marie Dame, to find out how it works

D&CFilm: What is Rising Tides and why did you decide to run it?

Anne-Marie Dame: Rising Tides Film Festival is a Bournemouth-based film festival for the exhibition of student films from the local area. We aim to provide a professional platform for which to share the high quality output of student films.

I decided to run this festival as I feel like there isn’t a huge opportunity for students to screen their films that they made during their degree in the local area and I wanted to make that a possibility. It was part of an idea I had as part of my Masters Degree at Bournemouth University and I have stuck with it since and with the current situation it made sense to make an accessible online version.

D&CFilm: Who are the people behind it and what’s their background in film or otherwise?

Anne-Marie Dame: There is myself (Anne-Marie) and I am the Curator/Director of the Film Festival. My background in film is varied starting with my BA degree in Film and my MA in Producing Film and Television, I have worked on a variety of student made short films, TV episodes and even a student feature length film. I have always taken up Producing and Production Management roles, but currently I am exploring the distribution and exhibition sector as I currently work for a local arts centre.

We also have a few people involved on our team as submission previewers including Sarah, who has a background in working for local arts events and Simon, who is well versed in the fine arts sector, and has curated and exhibited at numerous events. They have also been a huge part of shaping the festival to what it is now when I first thought of the idea a few years ago.



There is also Harry, who is helping out with promoting the event as well as previewing. He is a filmmaker who has just graduated from a Film degree at Bournemouth University. His specialisms are directing and editing, but he has worked on countless student films over his time at university. He is always excited to see the potential and perspectives of new short films!

D&CFilm: Who is it open to? Are there any restrictions to the age of the film?

Anne-Marie Dame: Submissions are open to all students who are based in Dorset which includes college students as well as University students. We are still happy to look at short films from the neighboring counties for a featured spot on our socials but at the moment we are focusing on showcasing Dorset filmmakers for the live streams.

As for the age of film, we are quite open especially as there are a wealth of recent graduates who have made wonderful films throughout their time at University. If it was made within the last 5 years then we are happy to look at it and potentially include it in our streams but if there are any questions or doubts as to whether the short film is right for this festival, our inbox is open for any queries or suggestions.

D&CFilm: How’s it going to work and what form will the online sessions take?

Anne-Marie Dame: Depending on the number of submissions, we are hoping to do a stream fortnightly via YouTube inviting people to come watch some amazing student shorts. We will be posting the link on all socials and we will be monitoring the chat so viewers can discuss and share their thoughts together. Those films that have been chosen for the screening will also be asked if the director/producer has an intro to give prior to the screening so we can showcase the talents behind each film.

D&CFilm: When will the first live screening be and how long with the rolling festival go on for?

Anne-Marie Dame: Once we get our submissions in we are hoping to have our first stream at the end of July/beginning of August and continuing throughout summer. As long as we have wonderful screens to film, I want them to get an audience.

D&CFilm: What are the plans for the future?

Anne-Marie Dame: The original idea when I first started working on this was to have a physical festival and I still want that to happen. In the future we will be looking at holding our screening somewhere where these talented students can get together, network and watch some interesting shorts. Of course, that will have to wait until next year at least so for now we want to make the online event as amazing as possible but our eyes are open for a much bigger event in the coming years.

D&CFilm: Thanks Anne-Marie! Good luck with the festival and looking forward to seeing the films!

To submit and catch the films follow the Rising Tides on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram

