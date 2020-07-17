SW Filmathon Thing: wk #10 Animated/ Experimental/ Other (2 of 2)

Welcome to Week #10 (The final one!) of the Filmathon thing! We’ve got another set of Animation/Experimental films to share this week… but first the Judges and Audience choice winners from our Drama selection from last week. Thanks to everyone who watched the films and voted – nearly 100 votes were cast!

JUDGES’ WINNER

Four judges watched each film and gave it a score out of ten. These scores were then combined and the overall winner decided…

1. Rocketshed

2. Apostate

3. Flies/ Take your Time/ Miranda’s Letter (tie)

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER

1. FLIES

2. Breakdown

3. ROCKETSHED

This means that ROCKETSHED and FLIES will be progressing to our final vote off to crown the best South West made film! Congratulations to Directors DOM LEE and Jason Housecroft.

Each film featured here has been watched by four of the following judges – Our thanks to them all for taking the time to watch some great work made by South West based filmmakers – 112 films were sent in all together!

The judges have picked their favourite film which we’ll announce alongside the winner of the audience choice vote next Friday.IMPORTANT!

The Filmathon will be taking a week off next week – but we will be sharing details of how the FILMATHON FINAL will work so look out for that. THE FINAL WILL COMMENCE ON AUGUST 31st!

Anvew ‘Quiescent’ (3mins) Dir. Aaron Massie

‘Anvew’ or ‘Quiescent’ is a short poetry film in the Cornish Language by Aaron Massie. It’s a film about a period of reflection before a big change, a longing for somewhere/something. A visual love letter to the beautiful county of Cornwall.

‘To My Dear Son’ (5mins) Dir. Louis John Brzozka

A touching story of a man who learns of a family tradition while he is looking around in his attic.

LUNA (2mins) Dir. Robyn Alvarez/Will Whightman

A quarantine dance film, in response to the stimulus: ‘movement in confined spaces’.

Pretty Clarissa (Trailer) (3mins) Dir. Christopher Williams

Two key scenes from this teaser for a feature film length project that is currently in its writing stage. These two scenes were shot on D16 Bolex at the end of 2018 and March 2019.

Sweet Tooth (2mins) Dir. Hannah Anastasi

Upon being drawn to life, Crescent the Cat devours a large jar of multicoloured candy!

Night Light (3mins) Dir. Arthur Cauty

An exercise in light painting and parallax displacement to create the illusion of 3D (or 2.5D) and motion in a series of still photographs captured after nightfall.

Living Canvas (3mins) Dir. Will Wightman

An experimental short film that captures the creation of a painting and the changing landscape within it.

A Dream of Ships (3mins) Dir. Diana Taylor

I’ve Never Been in Love (3mins) Dir. Dorothy McCormack

A spoken word film about love.

The Two Chairs (6mins) Dirs. Benjamin Garland-Green & Paris Garland-Green

A short surreal film.

Padstow in lockdown (2mins) Dirs. Gavin Crowther and Jim Bishop

Padstow. May 2020. Week 7: Covid 19 Lockdown. A piece of History we all hope never to see again. An unusual sight to see Padstow empty.



The Unfollower (4mins) Dir. Thomas J Cass

The votes closes at 11.59pm on July 23

If our voting system is being over zealous and not allowing to pick your choice, please drop us a line with your selection. DM us on Twitter, Message us on Facebook or email us at info@devon-cornwall-film.co.uk

