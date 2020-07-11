Indie filmmakers and all associated creatives in Devon are invited to continue the collaborative networking vibe online as the Shooters Zoom meetings continue.

‘Shooters in the Pub‘ is/was a networking event which took place on the first Monday of each month at Exeter Picturehouse. It is organised through the Shooting People Exeter Facebook group.

With the current situation these meets are not taking place so they’ve been holding some ZOOM video chats instead to continue chatting about film in the South West.

One of the unexpected joys of this arrangement is that the geographic barriers have been broken down, so you don’t need to get to Exeter for a night out to join in. Filmmakers from all over can pop along, which can only be good for the region’s filmmaking.

“If you’re looking to connect with some local filmmakers and actors from around the area please do join us!” they say.

To give the meetings a bit more a focus and to supplement the general filmmaking community chitter-chatter, they’ve arranged some specific topics to discuss.



MONDAY 13 July

Writing – How to take an idea and develop it into a screenplay.



MONDAY 20 July

Filming – How to keep cast/crew happy on set and create an efficient shoot!



MONDAY 27 July

Post-production – How to make life easier for the editor, sound designer and composer!



MONDAY 3 August

Online Distribution – Tips for releasing your film online.



ALL Shooters Zoom MEETINGS START 7PM



You’ll be able to join the Meeting on Monday 13 using this Zoom link:

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72199430279?pwd=bXVJcy9MUUd6Wnc3QkxZSUk5aTkrdz09

Meeting ID: 721 9943 0279 Password: 5mddzH

