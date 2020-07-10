SW Filmathon Thing: week #9 films Drama (set 3 of 3)

Welcome to Week #9 (The penultimate one!) of the Filmathon thing! We’ve got our final Drama selection to share with you this week… but first the Judges and Audience choice winners from our Music Video selection from last week. Thanks to everyone who watched the films and voted – over 250 votes were cast!

JUDGES’ WINNER

Four judges watched each film and gave it a score out of ten. These scores were then combined and the overall winner decided…

1. Void

2. = Awakening & Silver Birch (Tie)

3. Girl in Blue

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER

1. Day ones

2. Awakening

3. Silver Birch

This means that VOID and DAY ONES will be progressing to our final vote off to crown the best South West made film! Congratulations to Directors Dean Puckett and Jack Manghan.

Each film featured here has been watched by four of the following judges – Our thanks to them all for taking the time to watch some great work made by South West based filmmakers – 112 films were sent in all together which we’ll be sharing out over TEN weeks!

The judges have picked their favourite film which we’ll announce alongside the winner of the audience choice vote when we share the Final group of films on Friday 17th July. Both of these films will go through into our final vote off at the end to crown the winner of the best South West film from the past 5 years. If the Judges’ favourite is also the audience choice winner, the film placing 2nd in the audience choice vote will be put through into the final. If there’s a tie for the judges favourite film, both of them and the audience choice winner will go through.

We hope you enjoy watching the films – why not do some online networking and reach out to the Directors, crew and cast of the films you love? It might lead to a collaboration in the future! There’s a comment box at the bottom of the page as well – share your (positive) thoughts on the films!

Miranda’s Letter (5mins) Dir. Teresa Griffiths

Made in 2016 for British Council Shakespeare Lives.

Petrichor (23mins) Dir. Jack Hockaday

A suicidal twenty-something is dragged on a night out by his party animal lodger to cheer him up. How hard could it be?

Rocketshed (3mins) Dir. Dom Lee

Eight-year-old Jack and his Dad sit in their ‘Rocketshed’, a garden shed they’ve converted into a rocketship. The countdown timer ticks down. Two minutes. Not long to go now.

Man’s Best Friend (5mins) Dir. Ewelina Borkowska

Man’s best friend….

The Apocalypse & I (6mins) Dir. Jacob Saul

In a frozen world, Jeff finds himself the only one trying to move forward but that’s easier said than done when you’ve been left behind.

Apostate (8mins) Dir. Tom Patient

Take Your Time (19 mins) Dir. Orson Cornick

Tim collects clocks, and he will do anything he can to accumulate as many as possible. Those around him are unaware of his reasons, or are they?

Flies (14mins) Dir. Jason Housecroft

In the faded beauty of the house of his ancestors, a man waits for the return of the love of his life. Dark fantasies and crushing reality weave a dangerous journey as a struggle unfolds for his mind and ultimately his life. “Flies don’t come back so who cares about flies?”

Blue (3mins) Dir. Peter Banks

A normal Monday morning becomes a living hell for Simon as he wakes up to discover all the water he encounters is mysteriously filthy.

The Seed of Yesterday – Sămânța de ieri (10mins) Dir. Tudor Moldovan

‘Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant’, can be one of the interpratable meaning behind this short film. A sense of optimism is expressed through an elderly lady’s story who materializes her garden with a certain vision surpassing the imposing fear beholden by the virus.

Breakdown (5mins) Dir. Dave Mackie

A husband on the brink of despair, relives a tragic event, as a storm engulfs his car. Can anything save him?

The votes closes at 11.59pm on 16 July

If our voting system is being over zealous and not allowing to pick your choice, please drop us a line with your selection. DM us on Twitter, Message us on Facebook or email us at info@devon-cornwall-film.co.uk

