SW Filmathon Thing: week #8 Music Videos

Welcome to Week #8 of the Filmathon thing! We’ve got a fab music video selection to share with you this week… but first the Judges and Audience choice winners from our Documentary selection from last week. Thanks to everyone who watched the films and voted – over 100 hundred votes were cast!

JUDGES’ WINNER

Four judges watched each film and gave it a score out of ten. These scores were then combined and the overall winner decided…

1. Chasing the Sublime

2. We do not fear the dark

3. = The Last Video Store/The Signalman (tie)

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER

With voting very close this week…

1. We do not fear the Dark

2. = The last video store/The signalman

3. Teenage Wasteland

This means that Chasing the Sublime and WE DO NOT FEAR THE DARK will be progressing to our final vote off to crown the best South West made film! Congratulations to Directors Amanda Bluglass and Danny Cooke.

Each film featured here has been watched by four of the following judges – Our thanks to them all for taking the time to watch some great work made by South West based filmmakers – 112 films were sent in all together which we’ll be sharing out over TEN weeks!

The judges have picked their favourite film which we’ll announce alongside the winner of the audience choice vote when we share the next group of films on Friday 10th July. Both of these films will go through into our final vote off at the end to crown the winner of the best South West film from the past 5 years. If the Judges’ favourite is also the audience choice winner, the film placing 2nd in the audience choice vote will be put through into the final. If there’s a tie for the judges favourite film, both of them and the audience choice winner will go through.

We hope you enjoy watching the films – why not do some online networking and reach out to the Directors, crew and cast of the films you love? It might lead to a collaboration in the future! There’s a comment box at the bottom of the page as well – share your (positive) thoughts on the films!

By Twilight You’ Find Them Dir. Benjamin Akira Tallamy

Made in isolation, I wrote the song (By Twilight You’ll Find Them), played all instruments, did all audio production (apart from mastering) and filmed, edited, performed and completed VFX etc, on my own in a small single room in Exeter.



Supernova – Haunt the Woods Dir. Billy Abbott

Void Dir. Dean Puckett

Sound of The Sirens – Awakening Dir. Dom Lee & David Salas

Detax – Day ones (produced by James tsoi) Dir. Jack Manghan

Don’t Do Tuesdays//Kids Dir. Tom Lambert

The Bunny Boilers – She’ll Break Your Heart Dir. Ewelina Borkowska

Silver Birch Dir. Danny Cooke

“Das Model” by Rory Scammel Dir. Tim Mcgill

A music promo celebrating the vintage days of MTV promo styles.

Girl in Blue – Dorothy McCormack Dir. Dorothy McCormack

Audience choice vote

Vote for your favourite By Twilight You’’ Find Them - Benjamin Akira Tallamy

Supernova - Haunt the Woods - Billy Abbott

Void - Dean Puckett

Sound of The Sirens - Awakening - Dom Lee & David Salas

Detax - Day ones (produced by James tsoi) - Jack Manghan

Don't Do Tuesdays//Kids - Tom Lambert

The Bunny Boilers - She’ll Break Your Heart - Ewelina Borkowska

Silver Birch - Danny Cooke

"Das Model" by Rory Scammel - Tim Mcgill

Girl in Blue - Dorothy McCormack - Dorothy McCormack Vote

The votes closes at 11.59pm on 9 July

