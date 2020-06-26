SW Filmathon Thing: week #7 films Documentary

Welcome to Week #7 of the Filmathon thing! We’ve got our second documentaries selection to share with you this week… but first the Judges and Audience choice winners from our Comedy selection from last week. Thanks to everyone who watched the films and voted – nearly 400 hundred votes were cast!

JUDGES’ WINNER

Four judges watched each film and gave it a score out of ten. These scores were then combined and the overall winner decided…

1. INTELLIGENT LIFE

2. COUNSELLORS

3. = THEY’RE MADE OUT OF MEAT/UNDERTOW/THE DROP OFF (tie)

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER

1. A Time And A Place

2. Schools Out

3. COUNSELLORS

This means that INTELLIGENT LIFE and A TIME AND A PLACE will be progressing to our final vote off to crown the best South West made film! Congratulations to Directors PADDY EARLE and Samuel J Sellers.

Each film featured here has been watched by four of the following judges – Our thanks to them all for taking the time to watch some great work made by South West based filmmakers – 112 films were sent in all together which we’ll be sharing out over TEN weeks!

The judges have picked their favourite film which we’ll announce alongside the winner of the audience choice vote when we share the next group of films on Friday 3rd July. Both of these films will go through into our final vote off at the end to crown the winner of the best South West film from the past 5 years. If the Judges’ favourite is also the audience choice winner, the film placing 2nd in the audience choice vote will be put through into the final. If there’s a tie for the judges favourite film, both of them and the audience choice winner will go through.

We hope you enjoy watching the films – why not do some online networking and reach out to the Directors, crew and cast of the films you love? It might lead to a collaboration in the future! There’s a comment box at the bottom of the page as well – share your (positive) thoughts on the films!

Chasing the Sublime (6mins) Dir. Amanda Bluglass

Follow the originators of The Outdoor Swimming Society, ‘swim twins’ Kate Rew and Kari Furre, in this hauntingly beautiful glimpse at the physicality of UK cold water swimming, as two friends set out to chase the sublime.

Teenage Wasteland (5mins) Dir. Ethan Menear

This short 5 minute documentary delves into a different perspective into the sport of skateboarding to which society is usually presented to. The film includes Luke Gill who participates in the sport which has changed his life since he first picked up his first board.

Lifelong Farmers (5mins) Dir. Linda Mason

Rose and Freddy Manning have been living on a farm all their lives and have seen many changes in farming. They both have a real love for their way of life; the film is a very intimate portrayal of a small scale British Farm shown through routines of keeping livestock.

The Last Video Store (8mins) Dir. Arthur Cauty

20th Century Flicks is the oldest video rental store in the World. It’s small, close-knit crew has unwittingly become custodians of the largest collection of DVDs and VHS tapes in the UK, and faces a constant struggle to adapt and survive in the age of streaming and downloading.

CURTAIN CALL – A Love Letter to The Bike Shed Theatre (16mins) Dir. Richard Knox

A short film documenting and celebrating The Bike Shed Theatre’s enduring legacy and warm spirit throughout it’s final days. The film encapsulates the vibrant legacy of the now closed and much missed theatre, a cherished second home and safe haven for many developing artists.

Tea and Cake with Greta Greenslade (5mins) Dir. Amanda McCormack

Greta Greenslade talks home life before all mod cons.

Lustleigh May Day 2020 (4mins) Dir. Candice and Matthew Skilton

In 2020, Lustleigh’s May Day celebrations had to be cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic. During the enforced lockdown, families filmed themselves celebrating May Day at home. This film was put together from their clips.



We do not fear the Dark (3mins) Dir. Danny Cooke

Heat, sweat, danger and ritual. A glimpse into an ancient Devon tradition. The origins of this amazing event, which happens every year on 5th November, are lost in the mists of time.

–

The Signalman (8mins) Dir. Sema Basharan

The only violin maker in Cornwall in the early twentieth century, and winner of numerous awards for his craftsmanship, Albert Coad is remembered by only a few – those who knew him personally, and those who treasure and play his beautiful instruments.

Bus Stories (9mins) Dir. Simeon Costello

Bus Stories is a documentary short following the journey of filmmaker Simeon Costello as he travels from John O’Groats to Land’s End using only local buses to find out why this form of transport is so important to the people of the UK.

14 Stories & 39 Lies (23mins) Dir. Joe Inman

A performative documentary focusing on storytelling in Cornwall.

password is: cornishstories



Lockdown in South Brent (9mins) Dir. Caron Parke

On the 16th April 2020, I walked a circuit around South Brent and interviewed the people I came across. Whilst the overall impression was one of cheerfulness and optimism this is a stark contrast to life in the cities portrayed in the media. The village is lucky to have a strong community and those supports are outlined.

Mechanical Man (17mins) Dir. Diana Taylor

In 2016 Cornwall celebrated a decade of recognition as a World Heritage site for its contribution to the world wide mining industry. A giant mechanical puppet of a miner was built to mark the event. This documentary film weaves between the puppet and personal family histories of the miners who lost their lives.

Technical Difficulties (6mins) Dir. Sam Brown

