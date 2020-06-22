Somerset Film Junction live-stream screenings and meet up

Somerset Film, based at the Engine Room in Bridgwater, will be live-streaming an evening of informal networking and film-screenings on Thursday the 25 of June at 6pm-7.30pm in one of their Somerset Film Junction events.

Engine Room Junctions

The Engine Room Junctions, which are open to all, but especially those who make or enjoy watching film, have been running since The Engine Room, Bridgwater’s very own community film and media centre, first opened in 2003. Due to the current restriction, they have moved our Junction online for the time being.

And they are using this opportunity to extend their invitation to those who may have previously not been able to attend due to travel restrictions.

Showcase

“Our Junction event is a great way for filmmakers to showcase and discuss their most recent projects and to find collaborators as well as receive feedback. It’s also an excellent networking opportunity.

Somerset script bank

“This month we’ll be talking out our new Somerset Film Script Bank, which we developed based on a discussion at last month’s Junction”, says Alisa Čengić, assistant producer at Somerset Film

If you have a short film you’d like screened or have any questions, let them know by emailing info@somersetfilm.com or by calling 01278 433187

