SW Filmathon Thing: week #6 films Comedy

Welcome to week #6 of the Filmathon thing! We’ve got some great comedies to share with you this week… but first the Judges and Audience choice winners from our Drama selection from last week. Thanks to everyone who watched the films and voted – over 300 hundred votes were cast!

JUDGES’ WINNER

Four judges watched each film and gave it a score out of ten. These scores were then combined and the overall winner decided…

1. = ESCAPE/CHOKER (tie)

2. SEASONS OF WAR

3. = SOUTH OF HERE/DELAYS IMMINENT (tie)

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER

1. The Kidnapper

2. South Of Here

3. Escape

This means that ESCAPE, CHOKER and THE KIDNAPPER will be progressing to our final vote off to crown the best South West made film! Congratulations to Directors ALEX FALCONER, ORSON CORNICK and JOE LANDER.

Each film featured here has been watched by four of the following judges – Our thanks to them all for taking the time to watch some great work made by South West based filmmakers – 112 films were sent in all together which we’ll be sharing out over TEN weeks!

The judges have picked their favourite film which we’ll announce alongside the winner of the audience choice vote when we share the next group of films on Friday 26th June. Both of these films will go through into our final vote off at the end to crown the winner of the best South West film from the past 5 years. If the Judges’ favourite is also the audience choice winner, the film placing 2nd in the audience choice vote will be put through into the final. If there’s a tie for the judges favourite film, both of them and the audience choice winner will go through.

We hope you enjoy watching the films – why not do some online networking and reach out to the Directors, crew and cast of the films you love? It might lead to a collaboration in the future! There’s a comment box at the bottom of the page as well – share your (positive) thoughts on the films!

Baby-Face (2mins) Dir. Jacob Saul

Baby-Face was made as a part of the super-eight style challenge where you can only edit in-camera, so filming had to be done in order and you couldn’t review the footage after filming – just pray that you got the shot.

Intelligent Life (11mins) Dir. Paddy Earle

In a Somerset town filled with sceptics, two siblings set out to prove the existence of extra-terrestrial life.

Closed until further notice (10mins) Dir. Jason Gregg

Set within isolation during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Counsellors (3mins) Dir. Dom Lee

Four Counsellors try and help a man in love….

A Time And A Place (7mins) Dir. Samuel J Sellers

A period comedy-drama set in late 1930s England. A classic English tale of madness and eccentricity in an aristocratic family.

Undertow (11mins) Dir. Jack Hockaday

A male university student with aspergers syndrome is invited out for coffee by two female peers. As we get an inside look at his stream of consciousness, he struggles to find common ground with the girls, and begins to wonder what is more important: friendship or integrity?

The Drop Off (12mins) Dir. Aden Barwick

Two guys hired to drive and get rid of a dead body for their violent boss. When something out this world occurs, they must think on their feet if they want to get out of this alive.

Pumpkin (7mins) Dir. Sol Warwick

Jack has got something to show Sol…

Craft (5mins) Dir. Allister Gall

Craft tells the story of one man’s need for distraction-free concentration that pushes his cognitive capabilities to the limit.

Stanley Dayze (21 mins) Dir. Tim Thorne

OCD sufferer Stanley is fed up. He’s stuck in a dead-end job, with a smug boss who won’t give him a promotion he deserves, and trapped in a marriage with an alcoholic, adulterous wife. Finally he’s had enough, and devises a cunning plan to regain the order he so longingly craves.

Schools Out (3mins) Dir. Craig MacPhee

A sketch from Lockdown Comedy

They’re Made Out of Meat (12mins) Dir. Jason Housecroft

This short film based upon a script by the celebrated SciFi author Terry Bisson tells the story of two aliens in human form coming to terms with the human condition.

Nicky (6mins) Dir. Sol Warwick

The votes closes at 11.59pm on June 25

