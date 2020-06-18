Best British Films To Stream In 2020

There has never been a better time to stream great films from around the world, and whether you are into big blockbusters or art house indie flicks, there is a dazzling array of choice available.

If you want to support the British film industry this year, it makes sense to add domestically-produced movies to your streaming watch lists. Here are just a few of the top options to check out in 2020.

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Coming from esteemed writer-director Armando Iannucci, this lively adaptation of Dickens’ classic novel is brimming with brilliant performances from the likes of Dev Patel, Peter Capaldi and Tilda Swinton.

Aside from the stellar cast and side-splitting script, the main reasons to watch The Personal History of David Copperfield is that it takes a very different approach to reinterpreting the source material to previous attempts. This helps to open it up to new audiences and makes it a modern twist on a much-loved tale.

Love Wedding Repeat

Another sign that Brits do manage to make some of the best comedy movies in the world, Love Wedding Repeat is a seemingly unassuming rom-com that manages to elevate itself above its slightly off-kilter premise thanks to the sheer wealth of talent in the cast.

With stalwart comic actors including Aisling Bea, Tim Key, Olivia Munn and Joel Fry all onboard, this re-make of a French movie starts off on slightly wobbly ground, but manages to quickly win you over with its easy charm and entertainingly original plot.

Available to stream on Netflix, this is a suitable slice of escapism for winding down after a hard day’s work, having a similarly pleasing effect to playing video games, visiting an online casino or ordering a take-away.

Emma

It may seem like the abundance of period-appropriate adaptations of classic novels is a bit of a crutch for British cinema, but thankfully Emma manages to exceed expectations and overcome any preconceptions.

Like The Personal History of David Copperfield, this colourful creation is worth watching for its comedic chops alone. It fizzes with energy, features a star turn from Anya Taylor-Joy and was a critical success, as well as being a modest commercial hit. You can help to bolster its initial box office take by renting it from various top streaming services.

1917

Releasing at the tail end of last year, this First World War drama is noteworthy not only for the gripping story it tells, but also for the technical aspects of its presentation. Appearing to consist of just two continuous shots, 1917 is a characteristically ambitious project from director Sam Mendes and gives audiences an unflinching look at the horrors of trench warfare.

With a healthy box office take under its belt, the film proved that mainstream audiences have an appetite for films which are constructed in ways that stray from mainstream tropes and instead plough their own furrow. It is also a film which deserves to be streamed to the biggest display available, so aim to see this on your TV rather than a laptop or other compact device if you can.

The Gentlemen

Love him or loathe him, Guy Ritchie is one of the most influential British directors of the past two decades, and with The Gentlemen he returns to his roots, making a tongue-in-cheek action movie which features some of the leading lights of British cinema amongst its cast.

Hugh Grant is on particularly good form as a despicable tabloid journalist, while Matthew McConaughey is also fun to watch as an American drug dealer trying to wangle his way to an early retirement.

Image Source: Pixabay