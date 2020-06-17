Cinema tickets for Plymouth’s key workers

It’s been a tough time for cinemas, but it’s been a tougher time for key workers. Which is why Plymouth Arts Cinema wants to celebrate Plymouth’s Key Workers when it reopens.

Crowdfunder

A crowdfunder has been set up for you to buy the tickets for the key workers for them to enjoy after the PAC has reopened.

The crowdfunder page says:

Buy a cinema ticket and we will give it to a key worker, to thank them for their hard work and dedication through this difficult time. If you would have taken a trip to the cinema in the past few months,’Pay It Forward’ and donate the price of your ticket to our campaign. Any funds raised will be invested back into the cinema.

Celebrate

“Our aim is to reopen at the end of September,” PAC told D&CFilm. “To celebrate, we want to run a series of screenings of much loved films – sing alongs, classics, and cult favourites. We are raising £3600 so that we can invite 300 key workers to take an evening off and come to relax with us in front of the big screen.

“We have been closed since March, and although we are working hard to open safely as soon as we can, this is a really tough time for independent cinema.

Pay it forward

“By ‘paying it forward,’ anyone who pledges is also helping to ensure the future stability of our beloved cinema, and the growth of culture in Plymouth.”

Your donation will get a ticket for Plymouth’s Key Workers and help bring stability to our organisation during this difficult time, and allow us to support the cultural growth of Plymouth in the long term.

Cinema is unique as a way to bring people together, says the crowdfunder, which also has info on what Plymouth Arts Cinema gets up to, as well as your chance to buy tickets and help to support independent cinema and culture in Plymouth.