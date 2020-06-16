Feminist Flix – Women Make Movies / 4 workshops

Feminist Flix – Women Make Movies is a series of four online workshops taking a look at who much women have influenced the development of film.

Scope

The scope goes from right back in the dim and distant to the present day. And the first line from workshop one tells you this is going to be illuminating.

First

“The film often cited as the first is by an American man: The Great Train Robbery (1903),” says the blurb. “This is seven years after Frenchwoman, Alice Guy-Blaché, made La fée aux choux (1896).”

Workshops

That workshop is called ‘The Story According to Women. Did we invent narrative film?’. It’s followed by, ‘The Avant-Garde – Experimental Form and Content’ and ‘Feminist Classics’. With the four events finish up with a panel event covering ‘Post 90s up to Today’.

They will cover filmmakers, including Germaine Dulac, Maya Deren and Agnès Varda, to name but three.

Discover just how much women makers of film and video have contributed to (probably) the most popular art form ever! A conversation in four interactive workshop sessions about women as makers of film and video from a variety of perspectives, with a chronological look at women’s expertise and invention in moving images as art, as politics and as entertainment.’

Penny Florence

The workshops will be led by Professor Penny Florence, whose CV includes roles at both Exeter and Falmouth unis before going to London and the US. She’s currently Professor Emerita at The Slade School of Fine Art.

Penny will be joined by Sally Anderson and Lizzie Thynne for the final workshop. Lizzie is currently leading the AHRC-funded project Jill Craigie: Film Pioneer, for which she is completing a film on Jill Craigie, one of the first British women to direct documentaries.

Feminist Flix – Women Make Movies takes place on 1, 8, 15 and 22 of July 2020 from 5-5.45pm.

Hypatia Trust

It’s presented by the Hypatia Trust, which was formed ‘to collect, and make available, published and personal documentation about the achievements of women in every aspect of their lives’. lts educational activities focus on issues that affect women in families, community and society

Go to the Hypatia Trust site to find out more and book a place (£20).