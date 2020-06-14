Charlotte Linn / energies, entities and film

It’s bad news having a mirror facing the bed. Apparently, not only does it mess with your feng shui, but there’s also an issue of travelling the astral plane. And nightmares. Charlotte Linn draws focus on the horror aspect in her film Black Mirror.

‘But it is the reflection of other energies, other entities that make mirror a far more malevolent body,’ says Charlotte’s film.

“I have always had an interest in cinematography and videography, and am an avid film watcher. However, I didn’t start actively making movies until I studied film in college (Exeter) and discovered I enjoyed it immensely,” Charlotte told D&CFilm.

Ambition

“I am intent on working with film and video somehow, and would love to connect with others who are already there or are like me and wanting to enter the film industry. I also love graphic design and illustration.

“During my short time at college, my cinematography skills and videography skills grew immensely, and I experimented within many areas such as video portraits, surrealist films, short films, music videos, propaganda films, scene recreations, art films and more.”

Dreamlike

On her website Charlotte outlines her filmmaking style: “My cinematography style is somewhat dreamlike and surreal, I like to create work that captivates an audience, and leads them into thinking about an original idea.

Power

“I truly believe that film and video is much more than just entertainment; it’s a powerful tool one can use to change mindsets, change societies and change the course of future.”

Watch more of Charlotte’s films on her YouTube channel or her website.