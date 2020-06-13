Super-8 City / Andy Carr searches for inner peace

Forget elysian fields, Andy Carr goes on a search for nirvana that is a whole lot more of a unnerving, urban Super 8 affair.

And there’s more than a little sense of dread in Super-8 City, one of the shorts from the Plymouth College of Art student.

An ultimate state of happiness

“The idea was to depict someone who is looking for something or some place that represents an ultimate state of happiness or inner peace for that person,” Andy told D&CFilm.

“It initially stemmed from the notion of an ultimate high sought through recreational drug use, but could also apply to the search for love or acceptance from an individual. When the main figure eventually reaches their destination by the sea they are confronted with the second figure who is devoid of features or substance and could signify death or hopelessness.”

It’s no surprise that Andy is fan of darker films.

Passion

“I have been passionate about film from a very young age. Horror has been my main love, probably since watching Jaws as a kid and its impact on me being like nothing else I can remember.

“As a teenager I would sit through late night/early morning double and triple bills showcased on TV shows such as Moviedrome and Dr Terror’s Vault of Horror which would encompass cult arthouse titles, old gothic and b-movie horror and low-rent schlock and sleaze,” he said.

“Since then I have spent a lot of time seeking out as much obscure trash as I can, developing a particular admiration for euro directors such as Jean Rollin, Dario Argento and Jess Franco.”

The film was shot around the evocative Plymouth City Centre and The Hoe seafront.

Plymouth

Andy has been making films for the last 3 years as part of his degree in film at the Plymouth College of Art gaining experience in the writing and production skills especially. He says he’s still trying to find his niche, but he’s particularly enjoyed writing, producing, directing, location sound recording and editing.

“This film is my first attempt at collaboration and delegation within a small team and represents the first piece of editing I am proud of,” he said.

“I have produced longer films which are more narrative-driven, my biggest project being a 12-minute Folk Horror-Sci-Fi which I am currently finishing shooting and editing on.”

Aesthetic

Super 8 City is the shortest with the simplest idea but has a more abstract nature than some of his other films.

“It was conceived and shot by myself and Sam Westwood and this version is edited by myself. The Super 8 format was utilised to give a trippy, drug-fuelled aesthetic and similarly, the soundtrack is made up of all-field recordings that are distorted using audio software,” said Andy.

For more of Andy Carr’s films check out his Vimeo and YouTube channels.