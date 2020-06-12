SW Filmathon Thing: week #5 films Drama (set 2 of 3)

Welcome to week #5 of the Filmathon thing! We’ve got our second selection of drama films to share with you this week…but first the Judges and Audience choice winners from our Animated/Experimental/Other selection from last week. Thanks to everyone who watched the films and voted – nearly 200 hundred votes were cast!

JUDGES’ WINNER

Four judges watched each film and gave it a score out of ten. These scores were then combined and the overall winner decided…

1. MARY OF EXETER

2. CORNWALL

3. PERFORATED AIR

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER

1. TIMOR

2. PLYMOUTH IN LOCKDOWN

3. = THE SCROLL / MACBETH: THE WITCHES (tie)

This means that MARY OF EXETER and TIMOR will be progressing to our final vote off to crown the best South West made film! Congratulations to Directors GEORGE BARRON and Joe Horner, Levi James and Innes Letch.

WEEK #5 – DRAMA (Set 2 of 3)

Each film featured here has been watched by four of the following judges – Our thanks to them all for taking the time to watch some great work made by South West based filmmakers – 112 films were sent in all together which we’ll be sharing out over TEN weeks!

The judges have picked their favourite film which we’ll announce alongside the winner of the audience choice vote when we share the next group of films on Friday 19th June. Both of these films will go through into our final vote off at the end to crown the winner of the best South West film from the past 5 years. If the Judges’ favourite is also the audience choice winner, the film placing 2nd in the audience choice vote will be put through into the final. If there’s a tie for the judges favourite film, both of them and the audience choice winner will go through.

We hope you enjoy watching the films – why not do some online networking and reach out to the Directors, crew and cast of the films you love? It might lead to a collaboration in the future! There’s a comment box at the bottom of the page as well – share your (positive) thoughts on the films!



Escape (14mins) Dir. Alex Falconer

The last day of an abusive relationship and a mother’s struggle to free her children from it.

Delays Imminent (7mins) Dir. James Cotter

A drama with romantic themes and also tackles disability (ASD).

Choker (4mins) Dir. Orson Cornick

As a girl drops down from the sky on to a crowded beach, a mysterious man drives at breakneck speed towards her.

Password: timeyourtake73



The Sunny Side of Pluto (11mins) Dir. Zoe Jones

The Sunny Side of Pluto was made as part of our Screencraft module at University, where we were tasked with creating a 10-minute sci-fi film that had to be shot within a set we had built and dressed.

South Of Here (16mins) Dir. Ryan Mackfall

A U.S. Marshal travels abroad to confront a Texas fugitive hiding in England.

Watch the film here.

Password: S0UTHOFH3AVEN



Henry’s Wives (29mins) Dir. Graham Sessions

A costume drama based on historical fact in which each of the six wives of Henry VIII give a brief version of their own story.

Outlaw Legacy (15mins) Dir. Matthew Procter

Ted Brogan, an ageing outlaw sees out his retirement years in the Montana wilderness, before receiving an unwanted house guest in the form of Derek Powell. The ‘Wild West’ fanatic tracks down the storied gunslinger with the aim of using him to build a legacy of his own.

Susurrar es nada (Whispering is Nothing) (13mins) Dir. Derekk Ross

An English-Spanish bilingual short, based on a scene from Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale.

Perspective (5mins) Dir. Tim Mcgill

A short narrative piece originally submitted to the Colchester International Film Festival 50 hour film challenge in 2017.

Doctor Who – Seasons of War (6mins)

‘Seasons of War’ is an unofficial short film, which features the character of the War Doctor from the BBC TV series (with their permission), and has been created to help promote an anthology of specially-commissioned stories about him.

The Kidnapper (11mins) Dir. Joe Lander

After George the policeman comes home to father his only child, she is curious as to how his day went. The only problem lies when George describes a Kidnapping case to her, only to discover she knows the boy.

Neinregistrat – Unregistered (5mins) Dir. Tudor Moldovan

The struggle of the main character, the fight within himself and the society.

Audience choice vote

Vote for your favourite Escape - Dir. Alex Falconer

Delays Imminent - Dir. James Cotter

Choker - Dir. Orson Cornick

The Sunny Side of Pluto - Dir. Zoe Jones

South Of Here - Dir. Ryan Mackfall

Henry’s Wives - Dir. Graham Sessions

Outlaw Legacy - Dir. Matthew Procter

Susurrar es nada (Whispering is Nothing) - Dir. Derekk Ross

Perspective - Dir. Tim Mcgill

Doctor Who - Seasons of War - Andy Robinson

The Kidnapper - Dir. Joe Lander

Neinregistrat - Unregistered - Dir. Tudor Moldovan Vote

The votes closes at 11.59pm on June 18

If our voting system is being over zealous and not allowing to pick your choice, please drop us a line with your selection. DM us on Twitter, Message us on Facebook or email us at info@devon-cornwall-film.co.uk