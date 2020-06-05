Welcome to week #4 of the Filmathon thing! We’ve got a great mix of Animated/Experimental/Other films to share with you this week…but first the Judges and Audience choice winners from our documentary selection last week. Thanks to everyone who watched the films and voted – over 300 hundred votes were cast!

This was the closest week yet with the judges scores, all the films (even the ones not mentioned below) ended up with very similar totals. A testament to the quality of all the documentaries.

JUDGES’ WINNER

Four judges watched each film and gave it a score out of ten. These scores were then combined and the overall winner decided…

1. WEST ILKERTON FARM

2. THIS IS PHONIC

3. STRONGMAN – ONE ACRE – THE LONG SHOT – VALERIE – BOB AND MARION – THE KINGCOMBE NATURE RESERVE

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER

1. STRONGMAN

2. THIS IS PHONIC

3. BOB AND MARION

This means that WEST ILKERTON FARM and STRONGMAN will be progressing to our final vote off to crown the best South West made film! Congratulations to Directors FLORENCE BROWNE and IAN BEDWELL.

WEEK #4 – ANIMATION/EXPERIMENTAL/OTHER

Each film featured here has been watched by four of the following judges – Our thanks to them all for taking the time to watch some great work made by South West based filmmakers – 112 films were sent in all together which we’ll be sharing out over TEN weeks!

The judges have picked their favourite film which we’ll announce alongside the winner of the audience choice vote when we share the next group of films on Friday 12 June. Both of these films will go through into our final vote off at the end to crown the winner of the best South West film from the past 5 years. If the Judges’ favourite is also the audience choice winner, the film placing 2nd in the audience choice vote will be put through into the final. If there’s a tie for the judges favourite film, both of them and the audience choice winner will go through.

We hope you enjoy watching the films – why not do some online networking and reach out to the Directors, crew and cast of the films you love? It might lead to a collaboration in the future! There’s a comment box at the bottom of the page as well – share your (positive) thoughts on the films!

Mary of Exeter (8mins) Dir. George Barron

‘Mary of Exeter’ has been created by young people in collaboration with Double Elephant Print Workshop, a leading arts organisation in Exeter, Devon. It celebrates the largely forgotten tale of Mary, a brave bird who flew for the National Pigeon Service and was housed in the pigeon loft of bootmaker Cecil Brewer on West Street in Exeter

.https://vimeo.com/388989763

Password: HeroPigeon2020

Mantis (13mins) Dir. M.Can Yilmaz

A surreal, erotic thriller about sexual awakening and the duality between dreams and reality.

https://vimeo.com/341206095

The Scroll (1min) Dir. Will Kemp

In a distant land, long, long after the demise of social media as we know it, a woman discovers the entrancing effects of an ancient SCROLL with the power to hold her attention indefinitely.

Timor (4mins) Co-dir. Innes Letch, Joe Horner and Levi James

‘Timor’ concentrates on the way human fears are learnt within society and our reactions towards them. Taking the vague shape of a lab experiment, the audience is put in the seat as the subject of the film.

Password – Timor

If Everybody Is In (1min) Dir. Zimena Percival

We all deserve a safe, stable place to live. But we’re not protecting this basic human need for 236,000 people across Great Britain. We know homelessness can be ended. But we can’t do it alone.

Cornwall 2019 (6mins) Dir. Adrian Cabello

300 Miles of rugged coastline; surrounded by crystal clear waters, endless golden sands and picturesque fishing villages. Prepare to be taken on a journey from an ancient medieval castle to where the tides unveil spectacular beaches.

This short film shows the interaction between humans, wildlife and nature within this beautiful scenery.

Perforated Air (5mins) Dir. Alexander Warn

Another experiment, back to the old cardboard and plasticise.

Macbeth: The Witches (14mins) Dir. Rachael Link

Upon the blasted heath, three earthy Wiccan Witches encounter the unearthly spirit voice of Macbeth. Due to this the Witches take upon the embodiment of Hecate, the goddess of magic, before making a prediction of pure wisdom and truth.

Mass Perfection (7mins) Dir. Florence Browne

A collage film exploring the human quest for physical perfection and obsession with beauty

Plymouth in Lockdown (3mins) Dirs. Gavin Crowther and Jim Bishop

A unique look at Plymouth during the Covid 19 lockdown.

Secrets of the Universe (16mins) Dir. Allister Gall

On the moors, several botanists have each discovered plants with properties that have the potential to unlock the secrets of the universe. After the forage, they gather together on the moors to demonstrate and reveal their findings. A psychedelic, participatory live sound-screen performance at the Future Imperfect Cinema at the University of Plymouth. 2017.

Boof Odyssey (8mins) Dir. Thomas Cass

The wait is over. Boof Has Returned. Mega Surrey will be restored from chaos. but at what cost?

The votes closes at 11.29pm on June 11

