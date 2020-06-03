Cheltenham film fest in your front room with Exeter Phoenix

The Exeter Phoenix has been turning your front room into a movie theatre. Now it has teamed up with the Cheltenham film fest (that’s Chlentham International Film Festival, if you want what’s on its birth certificate) to bring you an exciting selection of feature films and documentaries, plus a shorts programme.

This sounds like a real treat. Many of these films have played at prestigious international festivals, but have not yet been released in the UK and are unavailable on any other streaming platform.

The Cheltenham film fest has everything that you’d expect from an international film festival – fabulous films from around the world alongside informative and engaging Q&As.

To top it all, most of the films will be available for you to view for seven days after their initial screening.

And while The Covid has been forcing us to distance, it’s also putting a South West film fest right into your front rooms around the world. How’s that for film bringing us together.

The Exeter Phoenix film fans who are in the know there’s a 20% discount – which makes this an incredibly competitive curated film streaming service. Now you know it’s out there – time to go and find it. After all, the Cheltenham film fest peeps have searched out some amazing films.

For all that the Cheltenham International Film Festival has to offer, pop over the site.

And to explore the Exeter Phoenix’s Front Room Phoenix check out it’s page and Facebook.

The Cheltenham International Film Festival runs from June 8 to June 14, 2020