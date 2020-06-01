Taker by Alexander Blackwood / inspired by nightmares study

Taker is a stylish short horror film from Alexander Blackwood. In just three minutes he manages to create gripping tension in a nightmare scenario.

Filmed at Burrator Reservoir, Taker quickens the pulse with a chilling efficiency.

“I read an article about a study done in Sweden investigating the dreams of blind people. They discovered on average a blind person has four times more nightmares than a fully sighted person. I took this idea and retro engineered it for my film,” Alex told D&CFilm.

The former Plymouth College of Art student initially wanted to be a director but is now focusing on a career in editing.

Alexander Blackwood bagged the Royal Television Society Devon and Cornwall Centre 2011 Student Award in the Fiction category for his film Grade. Grade follows David Chambers, a 16-year-old schoolboy who is struggling to revise for his upcoming exams, and takes its cues from an old wives’ tale.

We’ve also enjoyed his The Tyre Swing, describing it as ‘loneliness, not-quite redemption, and a world tinged with bleakness’.

And how did Alex get into get into films? “Watching awful action films with my dad on the weekends,” he said.