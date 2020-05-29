SW Filmathon Thing: week #3 films Documentary

Welcome to week #3 of the Filmathon thing! We’ve got some great documentaries to share with you this week…but first the Judges and Audience choice winners from our horror selection last week. Thanks to everyone who watched the films and voted – nearly 200 hundred votes were cast!

JUDGES’ WINNER

Four judges watched each film and gave it a score out of ten. These scores were then combined and the overall winner decided…

1. RHAPSODY IN BLOOD

2. THE SERMON

3. PORTENT

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER

1. WEAR ARE YOU?

2. THE DWELLING

3. RHAPSODY IN BLOOD

This means that RHAPSODY IN BLOOD and WEAR ARE YOU? will be progressing to our final vote off to crown the best South West made film! Congratulations to Directors Tommy Gillard and Ethan Menear.

WEEK #3 – DOCUMENTARY

Each film featured here has been watched by four of the following judges – Our thanks to them all for taking the time to watch some great work made by South West based filmmakers – 112 films were sent in all together which we’ll be sharing out over TEN weeks!

The judges have picked their favourite film which we’ll announce alongside the winner of the audience choice vote when we share the next group of films on Friday 5 June. Both of these films will go through into our final vote off at the end to crown the winner of the best South West film from the past 5 years. If the Judges’ favourite is also the audience choice winner, the film placing 2nd in the audience choice vote will be put through into the final.

We hope you enjoy watching the films – why not do some online networking and reach out to the Directors, crew and cast of the films you love? It might lead to a collaboration in the future! There’s a comment box at the bottom of the page as well – share your (positive) thoughts on the films!

This Is Phonic (9mins) Dir. Chris Jones, Guy Natanel, Benjie Croce

A short film about Phonic FM, a community radio station in Exeter, UK.

The Kingcombe Centre Nature Reserve (20mins) Dir. Jade Bamsey

The Kingcombe Centre Nature Reserve is one of Dorset Wildlife Trust’s nature reserves. Kingcombe is an old working farm which specialises in wildlife management that supports a variety of different fields across 450 acres of land.

Bob and Marion (5 mins) Dir. Amanda Bluglass and Callum Earnshaw

When Bob Luker decided to try his first distance run after turning forty, he got the running bug, and so did his wife Marion. Once they tried one, they couldn’t stop. Half a lifetime later, they’ve run more marathons and ultras than they can remember.

A Love Letter to Plymouth (2mins) Dir. Zoe Jones

A Love Letter to Plymouth is a film I made during my time in isolation. I decided to create this film around the idea of ‘community’ and how I have grown to love Plymouth the more time I spend here.

Slow Motion: A Year by Bike (24mins) Dir. Samuel Hollywood-Summers & Helen Eachus

In September 2017, Helen and Sam decided that their lives needed more adventure, and set off on an eleven-month cycle tour around Europe

West Ilkerton Farm (5mins) Dir. Florence Browne

This film follows the Eveleigh family’s decision to produce and sell their own meat using their local abattoir, and selling meat boxes online. It explores the importance of local, small-scale farming for the animals’ welfare and the difficulty faced by farmers of caring for livestock raised for meat.

Åland (17mins) Dir. Joe Auborn

Åland is an artistic impression of the relationship between the inhabitants of the Åland islands in Finland and the population of Eurasian wolves who are returning to the archipelago for the first time in over a century.

Watch it here

Valerie (3mins) Dir. Sam Harvey

Having been a practitioner of the occult for most of her life, 96 year old Valerie reflects on forging ones own path, in order to find the universe within.

The Long Shot (5mins) Dir. Karen Turner

A candid documentary about British medal winning Paralympian James Bevis.

Our Growing Silence (8mins) Dir. Billy Abbott

Featuring actor Art Malik, this short film highlights the socio-cultural value of community-based grassroots live music venues.

Strongman (11mins) Dir. Ian Bedwell

In the heart of Bristol, an abandoned building has been transformed into a gym for the South West’s strongest men.

One Acre (5mins) Dir. Jo Barker & Holly Black

We follow a young new entrant farmer as she reflects on her experience of farming; from climate change, to community and the art of letting go of control. One Acre highlights the delicate balance involved in farming on a small scale, and the reality of living life by the land.

Audience choice vote

Vote for your favourite This Is Phonic - Dir. Chris Jones, Guy Natanel, Benjie Croce

The Kingcombe Centre Nature Reserve (20mins) Dir. Jade Bamsey

Bob and Marion - Dir. Amanda Bluglass and Callum Earnshaw

A Love Letter to Plymouth - Dir. Zoe Jones

Slow Motion: A Year by Bike - Dir. Samuel Hollywood-Summers & Helen Eachus

West Ilkerton Farm - Dir. Florence Browne

Åland - Dir. Joe Auborn

Valerie - Dir. Sam Harvey

The Long Shot - Dir. Karen Turner

Our Growing Silence - Dir. Billy Abbott

Strongman - Dir. Ian Bedwell

One Acre - Dir. Jo Barker & Holly Black Vote

The votes closes at 11.29pm on June 4