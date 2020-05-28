Pyro / Booshka music video inpired by visual poetry

The evocative video for Pyro, the latest single from Devon band Booshka, was helmed by one of the band members themselves.

Director Lara Fullalove is studying Film, English, Music and Drama at Exeter College as well as being in Booshka. The band write their own material and with this material create music videos, animations and art.

“I love to combine my passions for music and film together to create videos, and bring my visions to life,” she told D&CFilm.

Locations for Pyro

There’s an impressive list of locations for the Pyro video. The sea shots were taken at Teignmouth; the projection shots were filmed at the RAMM Exeter; and the underwater shots were taken at the Wheeldon Off-Road Centre, Totnes. St David’s Church Exeter, was a venue, as was a friend’s house in Totnes.

Film has been a key part of Lara’s life so far.

Creativity and social life

“From a young age, I’ve always loved creating short films on iMovie with my friends and brother, and with my Dad involved in graphic design and technology, I used to create short stop motion animations,” said Lara.

“From going to Blockbuster every Friday night with my Dad when I was younger, to streaming Netflix in my living room, film has always been a bit social part of my life. When picking my A’ Levels, I knew I wanted to do Film, as I wanted to further my understanding of the application and ‘behind the scenes’ of film production.”

Documentary

Lara’s also gained experience on a BFI Documentary filmmaking course. And she’s been part of a team making a doc on the changing milk industry, and its effects locally and globally.

Fincher and Tarkovsky

“David Fincher is a big inspiration to me, with many of his films making their way into my top 10 list of favourite films including Fight Club, Seven, Zodiac, and The Game,” said Lara. “His films are recognisable from just one frame, with dark unforgiving lighting overlaid with murky colours or green and blues. His films have crisp cinematography and scream the 90’s, I take visual inspiration from him.

“One film that I took inspiration from for my music video was The Mirror by Andrei Tarkovsky. The shots are dark, visual poetry that has no tongue in cheek, he is a master at the use of symbolism.”

See more of Lara’s work on her website. And follow Booshka on their Facebook or Instagram