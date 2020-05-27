Split Focus Films puts eyes on Cornwall’s amazing music scene

Split Focus Films has a single priority – to bring cinematic video content to musicians, promoters and events managers.

Based in Cornwall and created by Andrew Nile, Wesley Travena and Benjamin Middleditch, they focus on the music and events industries. but they also have a portfolio of narrative and documentary shorts.

“I started Split Focus Films during my studies, along with two friends. The idea being to create a small, community focused video production company to cater to Cornwall’s amazing music scene,” Falmouth Uni graduate Andrew Nile told D&CFilm.

Take a look at their video for the quirky, progressive and funked up alt-roc combo Hypophora and their single Sorcerers. It was filmed at Old Bakery Studios, Truro.

