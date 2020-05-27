D&CFilm

D&CFilm for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / News / Split Focus Films puts eyes on Cornwall’s amazing music scene

Split Focus Films puts eyes on Cornwall’s amazing music scene

By

Split Focus Films has a single priority – to bring cinematic video content to musicians, promoters and events managers.

Based in Cornwall and created by Andrew Nile, Wesley Travena and Benjamin Middleditch, they focus on the music and events industries. but they also have a portfolio of narrative and documentary shorts.

“I started Split Focus Films during my studies, along with two friends. The idea being to create a small, community focused video production company to cater to Cornwall’s amazing music scene,” Falmouth Uni graduate Andrew Nile told D&CFilm.

Take a look at their video for the quirky, progressive and funked up alt-roc combo Hypophora and their single Sorcerers. It was filmed at Old Bakery Studios, Truro.

Check out the rest films by Split Focus Films on their site, and follow them on the socials: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Filed Under: News

Help us out – Pay What You Can!

(think of it as a subscription)

£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £5.00

All our content is free to read. If you appreciate what we do, help us keep doing it. Subscribe, it’s pay what you can. So if you can do. And watch the films and celebrate the creative filmmaking talent we cover.

(If you’re having trouble with the donation form, just point your Paypal to sales@newsandmediarepublic.org)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!