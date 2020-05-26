Red Handed / dry humour and domestic duties in comedy short

Last time we looked there were 722 quotes on silence. Which makes you wonder about the wisdom of words. Our own wordy wisdom, is set to big up comedy short Red Handed by Milly Phillips, Celia Hackford and Lily Thetford.

Not only does the comedy highlight those desperate attempts to get on at work, but it also emphasises the problem of empty jibber-jabber and a guilty conscious.

Dry

“We were inspired by the sense of dry humour and comedy in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, and visually we took the interrogation scene from Nightcrawler as our inspiration for the scenes at the police station, as well as looking at lots of other interrogation scenes in films,” Milly, Celia and Lily told D&CFilm.

Possible pilot

“We also looked at It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for the comedy and relationships between the characters, and felt that our film could be the pilot for a series or the first scene of a longer episode.”

Milly, Celia and Lily are three students who have just finished their Foundation year in film at Arts University Bournemouth. And Red Handed is their final project for this year.

Experience

“Our experience is mostly working on student films at university and college, and some small sets for work experience, for example Milly worked on a small music video shot in West Sussex in 2018.

“This was the first time we completed the whole process of making a dramatic short film from conception to writing the script to shooting to editing, and we learned a lot in the process.”

Milly, Celia and Lily are continuing on to film production degrees at AUB, Goldsmiths and UAL.