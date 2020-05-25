Blame | Shane Hart moves people to the greater good

Blame is a story, well, of blame, combined with judgement, redemption and ultimately understanding. That’s the intention of director Shane Hart.

Filmed in Plymouth and Exmouth, Blame has developed from a short film to now a fully scripted eight-episode series pilot for which it won Best Series Pilot at Oniros Film Festival, Italy.

Thought-provocation

“My inspiration is to move people toward the greater good through thought-provocation within the media of film,” Shane told D&CFilm. “We have found our platform from which to speak to the world and that must carry the responsibility of using it toward a greater world.”

Blame was Shane’s directorial debut in his film career. For his next outing he’s attached to the upcoming B.R.I movie as cast and casting director, in post production now.

World War Z

“I began my life within the film industry as an SA approximately 10 years ago on Brad Pitt’s World War Z , I quickly, as many did, devoted 24/7 thereafter!” he said.

“I found myself drawn more and more into casting, to fill voids between roles, working alongside independent filmmakers and also developing my own material.

16/03

“I was the proud casting director of 16/03, a movie which has seen its way to 42 worldwide festival wins and also best screenplay at last year’s UK National Film Awards.

“I also found my way to working within the casting department of Dave Bautista and Pierce Brosnan’s Final Score.

Cast and crew

“The cast and crew of Blame were people that I had connected with either on other productions or people that I had seen in castings for other projects, but for one reason or another were not cast. I still felt that I wanted to work with this select cast as a showpiece for the development of up and coming talent.”

Poignant messages

“Financing holds up this project and we feel that it has poignant messages within that the world needs to be aware of.”

Follow HartFelt Media Film Production and to get in touch with Shane for discussions regarding finance and development interest, email HartFeltMedia@hotmail.com