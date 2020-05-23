Scapelands | dance film explores impact of urban living

Scapelands, a short dance film that explores our primal connections with nature and the effect of urban living on the human mind, airs on Wednesday, May 27 on BBC4 at 11.30pm.

Scapelands will be presented within an anthology of short dance films as part of Dance On Film: BBC Introducing Arts. Presenting the dance anthology is international star – Carlos Acosta, formerly of the Royal Ballet, now director at Birmingham Royal Ballet.

New Creatives

The film was commissioned as part of New Creatives, a talent development scheme supported by Arts Council England and BBC Arts, delivered in the South West by Calling The Shots.

LeMoon

Co-directors Katie Beard and Naomi Turner, based between Exeter and London, make up LeMoon; a performance and film collective that creates site-specific inspired work exploring human condition, and is committed to delivering intimate and emotive work. Scapelands was filmed across numerous locations in London, as well as the infamous Beachy Head in East Sussex.

Physical and psychological

The locations are a crucial element of the film, showing that the divide between urban environments and rural areas are not only physical, but also psychological.

Resonate

Katie and Naomi hope the film’s sentiment will resonate widely, believing that everyone will have their own experiences or understandings of how our physical surroundings can significantly impact our mental health, and that this will currently be felt more pertinently across the world than ever before.

Watch Scapelands on Wednesday, May 27 on BBC4 at 11.30pm, or online. You can then catch it on iPlayer.

images: stills from Scapelands