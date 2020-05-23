Bait: a live watch party with cast and crew

Bait is a gem of a film: creative, incisive and accessible. It could well herald in the rise of a new wave of British filmmaking. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let’s remind ourselves of one thing we know. Bait has reconnected with audiences through imaginative storytelling. You can get under the skin of its success at the next of the BIFA Live events.

Live watch party

The live watch party of BAIT with commentary and Q+A from director Mark Jenkin, actors Ed Rowe and Mary Woodvine, production and costume designer Mae Voogd, and producers Linn Waite and Kate Byers.

Cast and crew

We’ll be hosting the next in out series of ‘BIFA Live’ events, with a live watch party of BAIT with commentary and Q+A from director Mark Jenkin, actors Ed Rowe and Mary Woodvine, production and costume designer Mae Voogd, and producers Linn Waite and Kate Byers.

Watch

You are recommended to watch the film before popping along, which you haven’t already done you can catch on the BFI Player’s Subscription membership (psst, there’s a 14 day free trial at the moment).

Of its time

Linn Waite, who along with Kate Byers, produced the film and founded Early Day Films told D&CFilm: “There’s no doubt it’s a film of its time, although the issues facing this particular Cornish community are not new ones.”

This description is from our report of when Bait got its North American premiere:

Bait is a hand-crafted monochrome expression of a life under threat. It follows Martin Ward, a Cornish cove fisherman, without a boat. His brother Steven has re-purposed their father’s vessel as a tourist tripper, driving a wedge between the brothers. With their childhood home now a get-away for London money, Martin is relegated to the estate above the picturesque harbour. As his struggle to restore the family to their traditional place creates increasing friction with tourists and locals alike, a tragedy at the heart of the family changes his world.

The film has also connected with the grassroots film watches, starting out with an extensive South West tour.

Bait live with cast and crew is on Wednesday, May 8:10pm BST. For Zoom deets and to register pop over to the Bifa site.