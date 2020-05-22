SW Filmathon Thing: week #2 films Horror

Welcome to week #2 of the Filmathon thing! We’ve got some great horror films to share with you this week…but first the Judges and Audience choice winners from our 1st drama selection last week. Thanks to everyone who watched the films and voted – over 400 hundred votes were cast!

JUDGES’ WINNER

Four judges watched each film and gave it a score out of ten. These scores were then combined and the overall winner decided…

1. TWO FEET TALL

2. MAUSOLEUM

3. A STORY FOR HAPPY

AUDIENCE CHOICE WINNER

1. MAUSOLEUM

2. SERPENTINE

3. A FUTURE WHERE NO ONE REMEMBERS YOU

This means that TWO FEET TALL and MAUSOLEUM will be progressing to our final vote off to crown the best South West made film! Congratulations to Directors Andy Robinson and Jamie Milligan.

WEEK #2 – HORROR

Each film featured here has been watched by four of the following judges – Our thanks to them all for taking the time to watch some great work made by South West based filmmakers – 112 films were sent in all together which we’ll be sharing out over TEN weeks!

The judges have picked their favourite film which we’ll announce alongside the winner of the audience choice vote when we share the next group of films on Friday 29 May. Both of these films will go through into our final vote off at the end to crown the winner of the best South West film from the past 5 years. If the Judges’ favourite is also the audience choice winner, the film placing 2nd in the audience choice vote will be put through into the final.

We hope you enjoy watching the films – why not do some online networking and reach out to the Directors, crew and cast of the films you love? It might lead to a collaboration in the future! There’s a comment box at the bottom of the page as well – share your (positive) thoughts on the films!

Little Jack Rawlins (11mins) Dir. Jason Gregg

Jack’s naughty and attention seeking behavior leads to an evening of devastating consequences.

Portent (9mins) Dir. Justin Carter

A young couple enjoy a romantic camping trip one weekend in Devon. But Tom and Ellie’s perfect getaway becomes an absolute nightmare when they encounter a supernatural force whilst hiking across Dartmoor.

Rhapsody in Blood (3mins) Dir. Tommy Gillard

A straight 8 film. One super 8 cartridge, No editing.

The Dwelling (5mins) By Harry Tomlin, Benjamin Schweimler Ricca and M. Can Yilmaz

Andrew arrives to visit his brother, finding his home in neglect. But the longer he stays, the stranger things become.

The Sermon (11mins) Dir. Dean Puckett

A young woman’s secret rocks an isolated church community in this folk horror tale.

Wear are You? (8mins) Dir. Ethan Menear

Ian, a young man working in a thrift shop, stumbles upon a box on the doorstep of the shop he works at which contains a mysterious vintage jacket inside.

A Spiritual Experience (5mins) Dir. Alexis Kirke

A woman’s trip to the bathroom turns into a spiritual experience.

Zed (3mins) Dir. Justin Carter

Shot in one day at Fernworthy Reservoir, on Dartmoor National Park, Devon, here is our no budget homage to 1970’s survivalist horror genre.Shot on the D16.

Mimic (3mins) Dir. Dylan Bolton

