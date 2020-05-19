As the popularity of online streaming services, it was only a matter of time before other franchises wanted to get involved with the change in how we’re viewing films and programs. Disney Plus launched in March this year, with film fanatics jumping at the chance to watch their favourite films for a few pounds a month — particularly exciting in lockdown. 50 million subscribers had signed up in five months, which was a great success for Disney.

So, to celebrate our favourite films becoming readily available, here, we’ll take a look at some of the most iconic gadgets in films.

Mary Poppins

One film that is quintessentially British — Mary Poppins is based on P.L. Travers’ book series, which was adapted into a moving picture in 1964 and remade in 2018. The story follows a magical nanny who uses her iconic umbrella to help two neglected children get closer to their father.

Mary’s magic umbrella can be used as a parachute, allowing her to fly over London while knocking sense into her like an old friend giving advice! Like Mary Poppins guides the children, the umbrella is guiding her. Imagine how useful and stylish a flying designer umbrella would be…

Those who’ve subscribed to Disney Plus say that they’re watching old classics, with 22 per cent watching Mary Poppins and The Lion King opposed to the newer films. Following the launch of Disney Plus, searches for Mary Poppins increased drastically in December to 100.

It is safe to say the iconic umbrella truly makes it a classic for all of us.

Star Wars

Through Star Wars films series, the lightsabre is used by both the Jedi and the Sith. An elegant weapon powered by kyber crystals, these swords can cut through virtually everything while also deflecting blaster bolts. Lightsabres come in different colours that represent different meanings and origins — even if you haven’t seen any Star Wars films, you’re likely very aware of the signature weapon.

When manufacturing the lightsabre, you don’t choose the kyber crystals — the kyber crystals have to choose you. The Jedi or Sith bonds with the crystals, which change colour to match the nature of the person it chose, such as level of experience or Force sensitivity. Some colours are rarer than others, such as red, purple, and yellow. For a lightsabre to be red, the crystal has to be commanded through dark side corruption rather than bonding. Lightsabres can be healed, creating the rare white colour.

It seems Star Wars has become more popular following the launch of Disney Plus, with searches increasing to 100 in December.

Aladdin

Another popular Disney film is Aladdin, originally released in 1992 and remade and rereleased in 2019. Aladdin relied on his magic flying carpet, aptly named Carpet, throughout the film. Carpet is discovered by Aladdin and Abu in the Cave of Wonders when trying to find the Genie’s lamp, and is quickly adopted by Aladdin as his sidekick, helping save his life various times and helping Aladdin and Jasmine to fall in love while singing ‘A Whole New World’.

Thor

In Norse mythology, Thor’s hammer, known Mjölnir, is one of the most fearsome and powerful weapons created, with the ability to level mountains. In Marvel’s adaption, the hammer is an enchanted Warhammer forged by dwarves in the heart of a dying star, which could only be wielded by someone who was worthy.

Thor’s main weapon of choice, the iconic hammer has become a symbol in itself representing the hero. Featuring in the post-credits of Iron Man 2 lying in the sand for a few seconds, fans knew what the next major Marvel film would be featuring.

Some gadgets are so iconic, they’re like a character in their own right! What are your favourite film gadgets?

top image: Photo by Eric & Niklas on Unsplash