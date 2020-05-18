Boom! Short film on mental health in the lockdown

Commissioned by Exeter Northcott, visual theatre/circus company Jump Fall Fly are set to release Boom!, a short film exploring mental health in this time of lockdown.

A magical journey

Using circus, original music and stunning visuals, Boom! follows an extraordinary day in the life of a young person and tells a story about a key-worker relative. The film invites the audience to embark on a magical journey through the conscious mind, exploring ideas around connection, curiosity, loss, hope and love.

A creative starting point

Lehla Eldridge and Anthony Eldridge-Rogers, founders of Jump, Fall, Fly said:

‘We like to make shows that matter. Through a slightly surreal and heightened representation, we’re exploring what it’s like inside the brain and offering a creative starting point for discussions about our mental health.’

Release plus workshops

The short film will be released in early June 2020 on exeternorthcott.co.uk and jumpfallfly.com. Soon after the company hope to run a series of workshops with young people in Devon about creativity and wellbeing.

Lockdown commissions

Boom! is one of five new projects recently supported by Exeter Northcott through The Time is Now commissions. Other projects include: a virtual choir singing an anthem called When All this is Over, a series of podcasts about creativity in rural communities; an interactive game taking place around Exeter and a digital installation playing with the state of ‘hanging around’.