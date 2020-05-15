SW Filmathon Thing: week #1 films Drama (set 1 of 3)

Each film featured here has been watched by four of the following judges – Our thanks to them all for taking the time to watch some great work made by South West based filmmakers – 112 films were send in all together which we’ll be sharing out over the next TEN weeks!

The judges have picked their favourite film which we’ll announce alongside the winner of the audience choice vote when we share the next group of films on Friday 22 May. Both of these films will go through into our final vote off at the end to crown the winner of the best South West film from the past 5 years. If the Judges favourite is also the audience choice winner, the film placing 2nd in the audience choice vote will be put through into the final.

We hope you enjoy watching the films – why not do some online networking and reach out to the Directors, crew and cast of the films you love? It might lead to a collaboration in the future! There’s a comment box at the bottom of the page as well – share your (positive) thoughts on the films!

Mausoleum (5mins) – Jamie Milligan

A woman at her wit’s end. When she sits down to dinner with her husband, she realises that time is running out to resolve her mistakes and regain control of her life.

Serpentine (17mins) Dir. Grace Fox

Shot on location in Coverack in Cornwall and stars Cornish actors Rory Wilton and Emma Spurgin Hussey.

Jellybeans (2mins) Dir. Christian Attree

A short film following a young girl who’s football has been stolen by her stubborn “imaginary friend”, who will only give it back if she’s fed enough jellybeans.

Two Feet Tall (7mins) Dir. Andy Robinson

Two Feet Tall is a modern-day fairytale – at ground level. We follow the life of a downtrodden office worker – entirely from the perspective of her feet – and discover that sometimes confidence is a little lift in the sole…

A Story For Happy (25mins) Dir. Philip Alexander Baker & Tom Turner

Struggling for a story, a travelling writer picks up a mysterious young woman who is fleeing from her abusive father. As their eventful journey leads them closer to an ocean she has never seen, his tale begins to take shape.

A Future Where No One Remembers You (20mins) Dir. Harry Tomlin

Imagine you made a pact with a friend that stated if either of you ever invented time travel, you would go back to that exact moment to prove to yourselves you had done it. What would you expect to see? What would you hope to?

Password: futurefilm19

Landslide (The Story of Timothy Thorne) (3mins) Dir. Emilia Copeland

Timothy Thorne – The youngest MP in British history. This gripping story follows his struggle to reconcile his personal life and his promising political career

All That Remains (15mins) Dir. Benjamin Akira Tallamy

Shot entirely on water within 4 days for a budget of £160 – the boat in the film was also handbuilt by the lead actor. It was filmed in the waters around Dawlish and Starcross.

Repercussions (3mins) – Dir. Charlie Coldfield

What if someone started playing the drums and never stopped?

The Witch’s Mask (23mins) Dir. Paul Westwood

A romantic fantasy drama of a young man in his late teens who suffered traumatic nightmare in his childhood.

top image: Photo by Pablo García Saldaña on Unsplash