Morale boosting and bursting with info: ERFF Show interviews

With 10 episodes of his English Riviera Film Festival ERFF Show interviews under his belt there’s no sign of John Tomkins slowing down or letting up.

What started as a morale booster during the time of Covid crisis lockdown has been come a valuable resource.

“I’ve learnt so much from different filmmakers,” John told D&CFilm.

“All the filmmakers say story is key, and script. Before you do anything it’s the story. And also, I’ve spoken to them a lot about pacing in films.”

John’s also chatted to them about the importance of attending film festivals – turns out, if you can, you should. Seeing as he runs the English Riviera Film Festival, this sounds about right.

But that’s just part of the grand array of resource and experience the filmed interviews are showcasing.

“That’s what’s been wonderful about it,” said John. “It’s been designed for film fans, it’s designed for filmmakers. It’s designed for film students – there’s so much knowledge there.

“While filmmakers are at home and not earning anything, including myself, it’s getting knowledge out there, for when we return to making films. And it’s happening across the board Raindance are interviews, and the Cornwall Film Festival are doing things.”

Some festivals have moved and are moving online (and some filmathons have been designed specifically to be online). Although John is confident the next instalment of the English Riviera And they are all doing bits and pieces and maybe moving some of the festivals online – that won’t happen with the English Riviera Film Festival.

“It’s been a great thing to do,” said John. “I’m learning so much from the filmmakers and how humble they are – they’ve had great success, they are award winners but they’ve still got that ambition to look for their next big story. They’ve got that hunger that I have and loads of other filmmakers have got, it’s really nice to see.”

The only drawback has been getting to grips with international time. When John suggested the time for a call to Daniel Knight, director Troll Bridge, it was midnight in Melbourne.

Catch John’s interview with Daniel (episode 6), and the others of his first 10 below, or on the English Riviera Film Festival Facebook page.

