Dartmoor in astrophotography and light painting film

Aurthur Cauty is a dab hand at capturing moonlight magic. Or should that be showing starlight wonder? We’ll leave it to you to think of your own ‘wow’ phrase, because his latest film of astrophotography and light painting is so beguiling, it’s better than communing with a coyote for an almost spiritual calm.

And yes, we mentioned coyote purposefully, because not only does the film Night Light feature Dartmoor National Park, but it also travels to Arches National Park and Capitol Reef National Park, (both in Utah), plus Joshua Tree National Park, California, by way of Wales in the form of Llanthony Priory, Brecon Beacons National Park, and Dunraven Bay. Now there’s a sky-full!

The whole film is an exercise in light painting, comprised entirely of still images.

“The only time lapse shots are the star trails,” said Arthur.

“The COVID19 pandemic forced me to put a number of projects on hold,” he said. One of those projects is the documentary about saving Somerset’s historic Curzon cinema.

“Being unable to shoot anything new I took the opportunity to look back through my astrophotography and nightscape work from the past couple of years. I put this film together as a reminder of what exists outside my four walls and so others can enjoy the wonders of the night sky from their solitary confines.”

If you can’t get enough of looking at the stars, then take a gander of his Dartmoor Dark Skies film.