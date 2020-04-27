You know how googly-eyed us and SWFilmMail get over local film, right? Following the success of the Isolation film challenge, make mindspace for the South West Filmathon thing! Here’s what it is…

THE IDEA

A celebration and bringing together of films made in the South West over the past 5 years. Watch fantastic locally produced work and look out for actors or crew to collaborate with!

HOW IT WORKS

Filmmakers – All you need to do is send us your film(s) and what genre you’re submitting in (see rules below). Email us at swfilmmail@gmail.com

Starting from FRIDAY 15TH MAY , we’ll group the films in articles on D&CFilm , based on genre. (Some genres might be split over multiple weeks)

, we’ll group the films in articles on , based on genre. (Some genres might be split over multiple weeks) Audiences will then have one week to watch the films and vote for their favourite.

A new article/set of films will be released each Friday.

They’ll be TWO winners for each set of films released, the audience choice winner and one chosen by our GUEST JUDGES who include double Oscar-winning cinematographer ROGER DEAKINS.

Each article/set of films we release will have been watched by four judges. We’ll be announcing more judges over the coming weeks, all of whom will have links to the South West. NOTE: Each judge will only be watching a selection of the submitted films.

GENRES

Drama

Horror

Comedy

Documentary

Animation

Music Video

Experimental/Other

AND JUST FOR FUN….

We’ll do a final vote between the winning films to see what the most popular piece of filmmaking work is from across the region over the last few years! Again, there will also be a judges pick.

RULES

The film must have been complete after 1st January 2015

It must available to watch on either Vimeo or Youtube

Each filmmaker can submit a maximum of 2 films

The film must have been shot in Cornwall, Devon, Dorset or Somerset

OR the filmmaker must live in one of those areas

Films should be no longer than 30mins.

Whilst we hope to share every film submitted, this might not be possible.

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT FILMS – MONDAY 11th May – 11:59pm

Look forward to receiving your films – please spread the word as it’d be great to compile films from as many filmmakers as possible! It should make for a nice archive of locally produced films.

top image: Photo by Pablo García Saldaña on Unsplash