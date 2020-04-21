Cornish Public Service Media | cultural and creative impact

It’s shocking is that there isn’t a dedicated Cornish Public Media service. And a new report highlights the benefits that kind of service would bring.

Evidence

A Case for Cornish Public Service Media Report [pdf] was published in March 2020. And what it does is make a case for just what it says. You can read it and explore more supporting evidence on the Cornish Screen Culture site.

It’s not just that the language deserves the respect of being recognised, but it would also draw on and promote the creative talents of the region.

There’s a convincing argument for the Economic, Language and Cultural Impacts… plus it just seems the right thing to do.

World leading

As the report concludes, the public service media would be:

A flagship example of Cornwall leading from the edge, demonstrating a progressive, world-leading technological, environmental and socially responsible new model of Public Service Media provision for the 21st century.

There’s a petition calling for the establishment and support for the Cornish Public Service Media.

“We believe the Cornish should have equal status with the other indigenous languages and cultures of Britain,” says the petition.

Rightful place

“We want Cornish Public Service Media provision to sit in its rightful place alongside BBC Cymru and BBC Alba on the BBC iPlayer.”

The site also highlights the long road and studies that have highlighted the importance of a such a service, dating back years.

Own voices

The site also includes comments from people about their thoughts on public service media for Cornwall. The latest (at the time of writing) is from Joe:

So important that people see their own culture and hear their own voices in the media of today. In a globalised world we need to be able to understand our own communities and be represented. Authentic Cornwall is not seen or heard, this proposal is very important.

There are plenty more. Sign the petition, and read the other comments.

To get a sample of the style and breadth of Cornish film at the Cornish Screen Culture channel, which reached its 100th film this month.

#CornishPSM