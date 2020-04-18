Isolation films winner – a candid peep behind the curtain

Isolation does not mean a creative wilderness, and the batch of submissions to our Isolation Films fun competition show exactly that. Tellingly, the winning flick reflects a bit of that behind-the-curtain downtime that a lot of people are experiencing at the moment.

Here are the top three voted for films.

Joker

The film which garnered the most votes was Joker’s Day Off by Joseph Lander/BlueSubMedia. The domestic scenes of the supercriminal struck a chord. It’s been a good 12 months for the Joker. And the film made by Joseph adds to the grinning criminal’s haul of gongs.

Chiller

In second place was the simply chilling Behind You by Carpenersson Productions (Justin Carter & Jay Carter). Justin and Jay created a super blend of atmosphere and angles for a nerve-inducing film. Made all the scarier at a time when home is meant to be your refuge.

Dreamers

The bronze went to the sporting hopefuls with Olympic Dreams by Katharine Jee, Hannah Long and Madeleine MacMahon. The swimming training session is beautifully synchronised with a funny take of life in lockdown, while still trying to gain peak physical condition.

Filmmaking

Take a look at all the submissions!

It has been a real joy sharing the creative filmmaking skills of all who took part, and the variety has been great. We’ve loved the collaboration, and that people have been stirred into making something.

And many thanks for Dom over at South West FilmMail for the idea and for organising the isolation films comp.

With more weeks of measures ahead of us, and with the hardship faced by many, thank you to all the filmmakers for joining in and taking part. We don’t know if we’ll be doing another.. y’ll may be creatived out! But please keep making.

Drop us a line with your projects or for an interview and sign up to South West FilmMail for opportunities, news and more.