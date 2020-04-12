Film knowledge base captured in ERFF interviews

A film knowledge base for indie filmmakers is being compiled by the English Riviera Film Festival.

ERFF director John Tomkins is carrying out a series of internet interviews with a host of filmmaking knowledge brokers. It’s part of a response to the lockdown and how that is affecting those in the film and TV industry.

Inspire

“The idea is to inspire filmmakers that are at home,” John told D&CFilm. The sector, along with other industries, is being hard hit during the coronavirus measures.

The Film and TV Charity has launched the Covid-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund, in partnership with the BFI for those affected.

John is getting in touch with a series of filmmakers via Zoom (other internet chatting platforms are available). Along with publishing the head-to-head interviews, he plans to edit in clips where appropriate, to create an info-filled and inspirational show.

Experience

John aims to tap into their knowledge around the making and releasing of a film from people who have actually done it, as John said: “From people we can learn from.”

As the shows progress he’s looking to catch up with previous winners at the English Riviera Film Festival.

“It makes it bit more of a wold community,” he said.

Simon Cox

Episode one features the ‘ludicrously ambitious‘ Simon Cox, who wrote and directed Invasion Planet Earth, which was in cinemas and available to download or on DVD from December last year. John previously interviewed Simon about his film Kaleidoscope Man.

Alex Stolz

Next up is Alex Stolz, whose film CV includes being Head of Distribution at the BFI, producing the Film Disruptors podcast and establishing the Future of Film summit.

Lucy and Diana Townsend

Episode 3 of the English Riviera film fest interviews will feature the talents that are Lucy and Diana Townsend. They will be talking about the South Devon shot Scareycrows, how they got it made and their LA premiere.

Ever-ambitious, John is looking to follow up on these episodes for a multifaceted exploration of the filmmaking scene from the grassroots up.

Keep your eye on the English Riviera Film Festival socials (Facebook and Twitter) and site for more details and for the shows themselves.

The Cornwall Film Festival has a series of live interviews which began with director Nigel Cole and will continue with Delyth Thomas and Andy De Emmony. To catch up and for dates and times, pop over to the Cornwall Film Festival Facebook.