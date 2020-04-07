D&CFilm

D&CFilm for film lovers, filmmakers and all those who enjoy the moving image

You are here: Home / Filmmaking / Goodies, baddies and the lockdown: Isolation films part 1

Goodies, baddies and the lockdown: Isolation films part 1

By

Goodies, baddies and wannabes all feature in these isolation film submissions. The variety, complexity and creativity on show demonstrates that there’s no ‘lockdown’ to filmmakers’ imaginations. Take a watch and vote for your favourite.

1. LUSTLEIGH DAIRY – Steve Price

2. LIFE WITH RICKY SCHNAPPS Joseph Lander/BlueSubMedia

3. JOKER’S DAY OFF – Joseph Lander/BlueSubMedia

4. OLYMPIC DREAMS – Katharine Jee, Hannah Long, Madeleine MacMahon

5. BEHIND YOU! – Carpenersson Productions (Justin Carter & Jay Carter)

6. PSA-3-HUMANS V/S CORONAVIRUS Anshul Sinha/Macguffin Frames

7. PSA-2-CORONA VIRUS Anshul Sinha/Macguffin Frames

8. PSA-2-CORONA VIRUS Anshul Sinha/Macguffin Frames

9. NUISANCE CALLERS Alexander Warn, Richard Feltham, Beth Scott Hewlett, Kerrie Seymour, Joe Hancock

10. NOEIN – David Warren

11. SORRY – Luke Abbott, Christian Davidson, Jemma Carlin-Wells, Olivia Millar-Ross, Richard Knox

Vote!

Do you have a question?
Vote

The poll closes on Friday April 17 at 11:59pm.
The winner will be announced shortly afterwards.

top image: Photo by Thomas William on Unsplash

Filed Under: Filmmaking Tagged With: , ,

Help us out – Pay What You Can!

(think of it as a subscription)

£
Personal Info

Donation Total: £5.00

All our content is free to read. If you appreciate what we do, help us keep doing it. Subscribe, it’s pay what you can. So if you can do. And watch the films and celebrate the creative filmmaking talent we cover.

(If you’re having trouble with the donation form, just point your Paypal to sales@newsandmediarepublic.org)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!