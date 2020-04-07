Goodies, baddies and the lockdown: Isolation films part 1

Goodies, baddies and wannabes all feature in these isolation film submissions. The variety, complexity and creativity on show demonstrates that there’s no ‘lockdown’ to filmmakers’ imaginations. Take a watch and vote for your favourite.
1. LUSTLEIGH DAIRY – Steve Price
2. LIFE WITH RICKY SCHNAPPS – Joseph Lander/BlueSubMedia
3. JOKER’S DAY OFF – Joseph Lander/BlueSubMedia
4. OLYMPIC DREAMS – Katharine Jee, Hannah Long, Madeleine MacMahon
5. BEHIND YOU! – Carpenersson Productions (Justin Carter & Jay Carter)
6. PSA-3-HUMANS V/S CORONAVIRUS – Anshul Sinha/Macguffin Frames
7. PSA-2-CORONA VIRUS – Anshul Sinha/Macguffin Frames
8. PSA-2-CORONA VIRUS – Anshul Sinha/Macguffin Frames
9. NUISANCE CALLERS – Alexander Warn, Richard Feltham, Beth Scott Hewlett, Kerrie Seymour, Joe Hancock
10. NOEIN – David Warren
11. SORRY – Luke Abbott, Christian Davidson, Jemma Carlin-Wells, Olivia Millar-Ross, Richard Knox
Vote!
The poll closes on Friday April 17 at 11:59pm.
The winner will be announced shortly afterwards.
top image: Photo by Thomas William on Unsplash
Leave a Reply