Five Films That Will Inspire You to Play Casino Games

During this period of worldwide uncertainty and lockdown, film and TV will be a welcome distraction for UK residents.

Even some of the more popular shows have been put on hold, meaning much of the offerings available are existing films on streaming services such as Netflix. It can be daunting to find something to watch with so much choice, but we’re on hand to help.

If casino gaming is your thing and you miss the tension and glamour of playing at the tables, we’ve got five films that will surely fulfil your yearning.

Oceans 11 (2001)

This remake of the 1960 classic perhaps did as much for Las Vegas tourism as any film from history. George Clooney and his gang look to rob the fantastically opulent Bellagio Casino and in doing so, we get to see all the finery and finesse of the industry on our screens.

Whilst the lights of the strip made for a strong backdrop to a crime caper, the world in which the gang operated offers aspiration and excitement for the viewer, surely raising the profile of real-life casino games across the world.

Rounders (1998)

This 1998 flick from director John Dahl is described by Decider as being one of the most influential poker movies of all time. It’s widely credited with helping to fuel the online poker boom shortly after, coupled with Chris Moneymaker’s WSOP win in 2003.

Starring Matt Damon and Edward Norton, it tells the story of Mike McDermott entering the world of high stakes poker to pay off a large debt. Whilst it opened to a modest box office reception, it’s later gained cult status as one of the best films about the gaming industry ever made.

Runner Runner (2013)

Leonardo di Caprio produced this stylish 2013 film boasting Justin Timberlake and Gemma Arterton in the lead roles. Timberlake stars as Richie Furst, and parts of the narrative are based loosely on the life of Nat Arem, whom helped expose cheating in online gaming.

The film gained a cult following because of the popularity of online gaming over recent years, especially since it has moved on from the Black Friday fallout of 2011 when major online casino providers had their domain revoked. The film reflects the confidence that had been restored in the online gaming industry. If you're interested in online casino games then this is the film for you.

The Cincinnati Kid (1965)

If the modern movies don’t quite fit the bill for you, perhaps you should turn your attention back over half a century to this Steve McQueen classic. Released in 1965, it’s described by Variety as a tense examination of the gaming fraternity.

Whilst that may be the case, it is also an achingly cool film boasting McQueen, the king of cinema at the time. Set in New Orleans in 1936, it hasn’t aged badly and is still influential to this day.

Casino Royale (1965, 2006)

We could examine David Niven’s Bond from 1965 or Daniel Craig’s interpretation from 2006, but both films inspire casino players everywhere. Craig’s Bond played poker, whilst back in 1965 it was a game of baccarat that saw Le Chiffre and 007 meet for the first time.

The casino scene isn’t as integral to the movie as the title suggests, but was inspiring enough to encourage many new players to visit a casino. Bond’s world was full of fast cars, glitz and glamour, something the casino scene oozed in two films almost half a century apart. These films will also be a good way to catch up with Bond after No Time To Die was postponed until November due to the coronavirus.