Creative isolation: keep filmmaking while keeping your distance

In these strange and unprecedented times many film shoots are being cancelled or postponed, with many people now isolating at home. In the spirit of trying to keep creative and networking with others we’re proposing the following from some creative isolation.

CHALLENGE – To make a short film (would suggest 5mins max) from your house and/or garden! Get creative in using multiple locations to get more involved.

Open to anyone

Can be any genre (Narrative, animation, documentary, experimental etc)

Encouraged to work in groups (online…) – even better if it’s with people you’ve not worked with or actually met before! Or create something with your family at home.

Get as many people involved in roles as possible. Writers, directors, actors, composers, sound designers etc

Film on your camera, DSLR, Phone or Go Pro

COMMENT if you’re up for it and what you do (writer, actor, editor etc). Start reaching out to others and make a team. If you’re struggling to find a group to join, drop us a message and we’ll try and help.

TO SUBMIT just send us a Youtube or Vimeo link to your finished film – Either message us on here (info@devon-cornwall-film.co.uk), on our socials (Facebook or Twitter) or email hello@domlee.co.uk

DEADLINE – MONDAY 6 APRIL

We’ll compile playlists of all those who’ve entered – We’ll even have an audience choice award! If the idea works and lots get involved, we can set further challenges.

Please share this post – let’s get as many people involved as possible making the most of their creative isolation!

Whatever you do, stay safe everyone.

top image: Photo by Ricky Turner on Unsplash